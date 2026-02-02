Trader Joe's customer shares clever hack using empty container: 'This is such a good idea'

A Trader Joe's customer is gaining traction online after sharing a simple, affordable way to repurpose old seasoning containers they bought from the grocery chain.

The scoop

On Reddit, the shopper shared how they found an alternative use for the brand's furikake containers.

"After going through 3 of them (and disposing of them) I realized they can be used for storing nuts!" the post read.

"Much easier than opening the ziplock bag for sure! Just wanted to share this so you may use it as well."

They opened the container and filled it with nuts that could be poured out easily from the small hole at the top, just like the original contents.

How it's helping

By repurposing and recycling used containers, you not only give them a second life beyond their original purpose but also save money.

This is especially helpful with traditional plastic packaging, such as the furikake container, which is a major source of plastic waste.

The Redditor went through at least three different containers before finding a purpose for them, all of which likely ended up in landfills.

These waste sites are getting increasingly full, and they are significant producers of planet-warming gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to rising global temperatures.

By sharing how practical and easy it is to reuse plastic products like this rather than discarding them, this user is helping spread the benefits of upcycling and recycling for consumers and encouraging creative solutions that can also be applied to furniture and even clothes.

What everyone's saying

Almost everyone in the post's comments shared how they reuse containers like this for storing things around their home, such as toothpicks.

"Place loose leaf tea in it as well for easy dispensing!" one user wrote.

"This is such a good idea!" wrote another. "Now I'm gonna have to buy a container of this as a stocking stuffer for my mom to use just for this reason. So glad I saw this post!"

