Woman shares simple stain-removal hack using common household ingredients: 'Works like a charm'

Sometimes, it really is that easy. With just two common kitchen ingredients and a little time and effort, you can say goodbye to stubborn armpit stains, no store run required. One TikToker recently shared a simple, at-home trick that's saving clothes (and money) everywhere.

The scoop

TikToker The Wild Epiphany (@the.wild.epiphany) shares their take on an easy and eco-friendly stain remover. Using just two household ingredients, this hack skips the harsh chemicals and extra cost of store-bought cleaners.

Here is the hack: Mix a simple, runny paste using baking soda and water, then apply it directly to the stained area. Lay the garment out in the sun and let it sit for about an hour. After that, just wash it as you normally would, and voilà! Good as new.

Not only does the sun naturally lift and bleach out the stain, but baking soda also works to gently scrub and deodorize the fabric. Like the TikToker says, "Sometimes the simplest things work the best."

How it's helping

This simple hack is a great reminder that effective cleaning solutions don't always come with a high price tag or a trip to the store. Many popular cleaning products have cheap, DIY alternatives made from ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.

Not only can these homemade solutions save you money, but they're often just as effective and gentler on both your clothes and your skin.

Plus, by skipping single-use plastic bottles and packaging that comes with store-bought cleaners, these hacks help reduce plastic waste around the home, making them a win for both your wallet and the environment.

Beyond the cost and environmental benefits, learning these small, practical skills can give people a greater sense of self-reliance and confidence in caring for their homes.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to agree with TikToker's summary that the hack "works like a charm."

One user simply said, "Thank you!!" while another asked for more details, wondering, "Does this neutralize the odor too?"

In response, the OP shared that yes, it does, especially when left out in the sun.

