Arizona stray found off a Phoenix freeway went from matted, sunburned, and skinny to 'perfect dog'

"I could not physically walk out of there without him."

A Reddit post about one Arizona shelter dog's dramatic turnaround shows just how heartbreaking his "before" was — and how much his "after" looks like a completely different life.

Now, almost two years after animal control picked him up near a Phoenix freeway, his adopter says the once-neglected pup has turned out to be the "perfect dog."

What happened?

In a post shared in the r/BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit, the adopter said that an unplanned shelter visit in summer 2024 led them to take the dog home.

The dog was brought to the MCACC West Shelter after animal control found him near a freeway in north Phoenix. No one came forward for him during the hold period, and he had no collar or microchip.

When they first saw him, he was "extremely matted, dirty, sunburned, and skinny," with "bruises and eczema on his skin from how long some of the mats had been there."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster said they "didn't necessarily have the intention to adopt a dog that morning" but added: "I could not physically walk out of there without him."

Looking back nearly two years later, the adopter said they do not regret bringing him home.

Why does it matter?

A dog who appears neglected, fearful, or unhealthy at intake can still be friendly, well-trained, and ready for a home once someone gives them a chance.

When dogs arrive without a collar or microchip, reconnecting them with their former families becomes much harder. In busy shelters, animals can run out of time before the right person finds them.

What are people saying?

"He is literally the perfect dog, so sweet and gentle and social, potty trained with never a single accident and already knows sit, stay, shake hands, and down," the OP wrote.

The adopter said his manners made it seem likely that someone had previously spent time training and caring for him.

Commenters were also delighted for the OP and charmed by the dog.

"What a beautiful and very lucky baby," one said.

"Wow! What a glow-up! I can't imagine how relieved he was to be freed of that matted, dirty fur," another added. "He looks so beautiful now. He looks like he is in heaven! Bless you for your kindness!"

"So glad you found each other," said one more.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.