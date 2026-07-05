Arizona's triple-digit heat is back, and SRP is spending $1.3 million on relief programs

"The need to invest in heat relief to help our neighbors just keeps getting greater and greater."

As the Phoenix area returns to triple-digit temperatures, families who struggle to pay for cooling are once again facing serious risks at home.

To address that danger, Salt River Project is investing more than $1.3 million in heat-relief programs, including assistance for residents whose air conditioners fail during the hottest part of summer.

What's happening?

KNVX reported that one of SRP's summer partners is AllThrive 365, whose Healthy Homes Program fixes or replaces broken cooling systems for older adults and lower-income households.

Elena Burr, director of communications and outreach for AllThrive 365, told the outlet that the stakes are especially high during Arizona's hottest months.

"Last year in Maricopa County alone, 14% of all heat-related deaths happened when someone was inside," Burr said, per ABC15.

Burr said the program responds quickly when families call for help.

"On average, we invest about $11,000 to repair or replace an individual's air conditioning unit," she said. "So there's the upfront cost savings, and then there's also the savings that person sees on their utility bill every month afterward."

Eligibility is limited to homeowners living in Maricopa, La Paz, Pinal, Yavapai, or Yuma counties with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level.

The program prioritizes adults 55 and older with underlying health conditions and families with young children.

Why does it matter?

This kind of investment can mean the difference between a manageable summer and a medical emergency.

In Arizona, losing AC during a heat wave is not just inconvenient — it can quickly turn life-threatening, especially for seniors, children, and people with health conditions.

There is also a major financial burden tied to cooling failures. Replacing a broken system can cost thousands of dollars, a price many households simply cannot absorb.

By covering repairs and replacements, the program helps residents stay safe while avoiding debt and potentially lowering future energy bills with more efficient equipment.

The effort also shows how utilities and community groups can reduce harm before a crisis becomes even more severe.

What's being done?

According to SRP, demand for this type of assistance continues to rise.

Claire Felix, senior manager of community engagement strategy at SRP, said, per ABC15: "The need to invest in heat relief to help our neighbors just keeps getting greater and greater."

Felix also encouraged customers not to count themselves out if they need assistance.

"We always encourage our customers to give us a call, even if they don't think they might qualify for a utility discount or they're not sure if they qualify for a utility discount," she said.

Arizona Public Service customers can turn to several other support programs as well.

Crisis Bill Assistance provides up to $1,000 per year; the Energy Support Program can cut monthly bills by 25% or 60% based on income and household size; and APS CARE can offer up to $500 through the Salvation Army without age or income requirements.

In addition, APS keeps residential service active during the Arizona Corporation Commission's summer moratorium from June 1 to Oct. 15 and does not charge late fees on balances built up during that period.

Customers can reach APS at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405 for assistance in English or Spanish.

"They've made the calls, and they've outreached to as many community resources as possible," Burr said. "We're so grateful to our utility partners like SRP and APS for investing in this program."

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