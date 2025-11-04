Solar panel owners quickly debunk myth after homeowner shares upgrade concerns: '[Is it] something to be afraid about?'

The OP explained that they had heard horror stories.

First-time solar customers often have many questions and concerns about installing panels on their roofs. There are numerous factors to consider before committing to clean energy to save money on future utility bills and lower planet-overheating pollution.

For example, one homeowner who had recently signed a solar contract asked the r/solar community, "Are roof leaks really something to be afraid about?"

The OP explained that they had heard horror stories about people getting roof leaks after installing solar panels. They were concerned about whether the spray in their attic foam would make leaks harder to detect, whether periodic inspections would prevent leaks, and whether sealants might wear away quickly in the Arizona heat.

These solar concerns are valid because roof leaks have indeed occurred after solar panels were improperly installed.

However, the most common cause of roof leaks after solar panel installation is poor workmanship, including faulty mounting hardware and poor sealing. It is incredibly rare for the solar panels themselves to cause roof leaks.

The OP's post is also an excellent reminder about how important it is to have your solar panels installed by an experienced, licensed contractor who understands the type of roof you have and your leakage concerns.

But no matter how you go solar, getting panels on your home is among the best ways to save money on monthly utilities while curbing your household's pollution output.

Fellow Reddit users helped debunk the myth that solar panels inherently cause roof leaks, sharing their experiences and advice in the comment section.

"All reputable solar products are UL listed for their intended purpose," one Redditor advised. "If installed properly, the chance of roof leaks is incredibly low."

"You don't get much rain or humidity in Arizona, so your risk of a leak doing major damage is rather low," someone else agreed.

