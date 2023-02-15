Instagrammers are freaking out over this ‘genius’ tent made of old, worn-out jackets: ‘I’d love to own a tent like that’

If you thought your outerwear’s lifespan simply ends when you’ve grown tired of it, think again. Suay Sew Shop made a cozy tent out of jackets that would have otherwise been tossed.

The more clothes and textiles we produce, the more harmful air pollution gets released into the atmosphere. So, it only makes sense to try to reduce our consumption of new garments when we can.

To help with this, it’s always great when people or brands come up with out-of-the-box solutions to reuse or repurpose old items — which is exactly what Suay Sew Shop has beautifully done with its tent made of repurposed Arc’teryx jackets.

The post, captioned “Nothing is ever garbage,” shows three people dressed for winter comfortably seated inside the tent — presumably in pretty chilly temperatures since it also happens to be surrounded by snow.

Let’s not underestimate the fab impact that upcycling, repurposing, and secondhand shopping have on the Earth. For instance, more than 17 pounds of planet-warming carbon is displaced by a single reused item, which lowers its average carbon footprint by more than 80%.

These stats — along with the fact that about 80% of all clothes worldwide, or 100 million tons, winds up in landfills each year and nearly 17 million tons of that waste is produced annually in the U.S. — point to the benefits of reusing and repurposing textiles. Not to mention that the fashion industry accounts for an entire fifth of all global plastic waste produced annually. Yikes.

Putting these obvious environmental benefits aside, though, commenters are clearly impressed. Says one, “This is absolute genius! I love it so much! 👏👏”.

Many other users agree, which shows through their comments like, “So cool! Absolutely no reason such useful materials should go to waste👏👏👏,” along with requests for tents just like it: “This is so awesome I’d love to own a tent like that one day.”

