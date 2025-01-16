Appalled onlookers share photos of vehicle parked in airport lot: 'Absurd these are even allowed on roads'

"I'm just astonished someone got the thing into one single parking spot."

Despite the prohibitive price tags and disturbing environmental impacts, personal vehicles are getting larger and more intrusive on our roadways.

One social media user posted a photo of an enormous Apocalypse Hellfire barely fitting into a standard parking spot.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Spotted in an airport parking lot — carbrain rot to the max," the OP wrote.

The Hellfire is an intimidating beast of a vehicle with six-wheel drive and a bulletproof design. It retails for around $175,000 to $250,000.

Unfortunately, absurdly sized vehicles like the Hellfire are all too common these days. American culture perpetuates a "bigger is better" mindset with little regard for rational spending, pedestrian safety, toxic emissions, or environmental impact.

Some enormous vehicles, like large trucks, create overcrowded public spaces and safety risks because seeing smaller pedestrians and children is difficult.

Their massive size often comes with greater fuel consumption and higher pollution levels. More gas fumes on our roads make our air harder to breathe and contribute to the steady overheating of our planet through the burning of dirty energy.

Meanwhile, reasonably sized vehicles can help you save money on gas, insurance, and operating costs. An even better approach is to begin transitioning away from a car-dependent lifestyle in favor of cheaper and more sustainable alternatives.

By biking instead of driving and walking whenever possible, you can bypass the high price tag, get some exercise, and save money at the pump. Check out public transportation options where you live and travel, and shop for an electric vehicle to handle those trips when driving is necessary.

Reddit users were shocked to see the size of an Apocalypse Hellfire in an airport parking lot and shared their frustrations with the OP about oversized car culture.

"It's absurd these are even allowed on roads," one Redditor wrote in the comments.

A Reddit user commented, "A single tire probably weighs four times my entire bike."

Someone else wrote, "I'm just astonished someone got the thing into one single parking spot."

