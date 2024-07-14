Frustrated tenant shares baffling image of apartment complex's recycling bins: 'It really bothers me'

"No way this isn't all going straight to a landfill."

National Geographic reported last year that only 32% of our trash actually gets recycled. Part of this is due to confusing rules and regulations that differ from city to city.

One Redditor went to r/Anticonsumption with a photo displaying the source of their frustrations with recycling in their apartment complex in Oregon.

The glass recycling bin was overflowing with what looked like fairly new stuffed animals clearly not made out of glass.

"The recycling at my apartment complex is so frustrating. I couldn't put my own glass in there because of this," they wrote in the caption. "I see full lamps and things in the regular non-glass bins all the time too. No way this isn't all going straight to a landfill."

Not only were the stuffed animals disposed of improperly, but they could have been donated to Goodwill or children in need.

Bloomberg in January reported that Americans toss 76% of their recyclables into the trash. Knowing what you can recycle and how is an important way to decrease that figure.

Like with the OP, recycling can feel overwhelming and pointless when no one else around you is doing it the right way. Rest assured that individual action can make a difference.

Understanding the recycling triangles is a great place to start. Sites such as Earth911 can help you find and abide by local restrictions. Using these general rules of recycling will help you get started.

The OP's disappointment was met with similar sentiments.

"It really bothers me," one person said of seeing improperly used recycling bins. "... I feel like half the reason we're so so behind on recycling is because you need so much sorting power to cover the tons of mistakes the average person makes when it's as easy as matching the square peg to the square hole."

Another commenter pointed out that it was a strange place to throw stuffed animals or any other usable toys, saying, "Those could easily be donated."

On that note, several comments advised not to touch the plushies for hygienic reasons, such as bedbug infestation — though one comment recommended pulling them out, washing them, and donating them.

"This is what causes the whole bin to go to the landfill instead of being recycled," one Redditor sighed.

"My friend just moved into an apartment in another state though and there they do 'trash valet' that isn't optional, each unit puts their trash outside their door and the complex comes around and picks it up. I think this is a brilliant idea and probably the only way to fix apartment recycling in the U.S.," the OP wrote in the comments.

