Apartment-dweller seeks advice after receiving notice from property management revoking EV charging permission: 'I'm worried'

In a recent post on the r/electricvehicles subreddit, a California renter shared a frustrating letter they received from their property management company.

The letter stated that after a year of charging their Chevy Volt from a regular outlet, they could no longer do so due to a posed "fire hazard."

The Redditor expressed their disappointment, saying, "Feels like living in an apartment with an EV is an uphill battle even in an EV-friendly state such as California. Not sure if I have any recourse here."

This situation highlights the challenges renters often face when trying to adopt eco-friendly lifestyle changes. Landlords across the country have been caught preventing tenants from making money-saving, environmentally conscious choices, such as gardening with native plants or hanging clotheslines to dry their laundry.

In a follow-up comment, the Redditor raised concerns about the installation of proper charging equipment. They wrote, "I'm worried if I went ahead with the installation they would evict me for property damage or some other reason."

The post sparked a discussion among the impassioned Reddit community. Many users offered advice and support.

One commenter pointed out, "In California you have a right as a renter to install a charger as long as you pay for it. Tell them this is what you have done by providing your own safe EVSE charging equipment and using it as directed. … Tell [them] that if they disagree, you will be forced to take legal action."

Another user suggested the property management company might be lying, stating, "If they have a specific clause you violated it would have been provided. They just don't want the cord out there or to pay for the power (if it's external to your metered charges)."

A third commenter simply said, "Yeah, tell them that this violates California state law."

This story underscores the importance of knowing your rights as a renter and advocating for yourself when it comes to making sustainable choices. By collaborating with landlords and HOAs to change archaic bylaws, we can overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of a cleaner, greener future for all.

