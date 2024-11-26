Outraged resident slams property managers over atrocious community transformation: 'Why did they rip the life out?'

Internet users are joining in with one resident's outrage after the property managers at their apartment complex removed almost all the plant life from their courtyard.

On the r/f***lawns subreddit, the poster shared before-and-after photos of the building's courtyard with the caption: "Courtyard renovation at my apartment is a crime."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first photo shows an area filled with bright purple flowering trees, open garden beds with shrubbery, and several types of tall trees dotted throughout the space. The follow-up photo shows the area almost entirely covered with concrete walkways, the garden and lawn areas essentially gone, and just a few boxed planters scattered around.

"They ripped out the greenery for that?!" the title on the post reads.

People in the comments were understandably furious about the paving over of the courtyard.

"Why did they rip the life out? Where will the bees get their food? Don't they want to hear the birds sing?" one person wrote, adding: "Oh the stupidity of them, i hate them i hate it."

Their point is valid, as birds, bees, and other pollinators are essential to all ecosystems, contributing to the reproduction cycle of 85% of all flowering plants. The decline in pollinators can lead to a decline in environmental stability and food security across the globe.

Another person pointed out that the area will become hotter during the summer with the lack of shade. Having trees and plants in urban areas lessens the impact of urban heat islands, which retain heat thanks to materials like concrete. Having greenery in their place can lower the temperature by as much as 15 degrees.

Greenery in urban areas can also absorb carbon, improve air quality, and provide a valuable connection to nature.

The emotional importance of trees and greenery was also highlighted in people's outrage in the comments.

"How can we make the common areas as cold and uninviting as possible?" one person asked, with others calling it a "travesty."

"At first it looked like some nice spots to hang, and now it looks like nothing more than wide walkways. Uglier and less useful. Great," another added.

