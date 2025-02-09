Gardener shares step-by-step method for composting in even the smallest space: 'The tutorial we all needed'

"The more we all do our part at home, the better off the environment."

If you've been wanting to compost but don't think you have room for it, think again. One TikToker has the solution for all living spaces.

The scoop

An organization and DIY design pro shows how easy composting can be, no matter what size space you're living in. "You can compost even if you live in a small apartment," Shavonne (@restyleliving) promises at the beginning of her video.

Shavonne goes step by step through the process. First thing: You have to start saving food scraps. You can keep them in a bin under your sink or, if you're concerned about the smell, you can always freeze them.

Grab an inexpensive bin from the store. Bonus points if you can find one from Goodwill or another secondhand shop. Next, take a drill and create holes about 4 inches apart all over the body and lid of the bin for oxygen. Hot tip — make sure it's not too close to the bottom so that water can't leak out.

Now you're ready to fill it up.

"Alternate between layers of brown and greens," Shavonne advises. "Browns are your carbons, which are leaves or paper products. Greens are your nitrogen or food products."

Anything you can eat can be composted, along with eggshells, paper products, and coffee grounds. You can put the bin in your garage or on your porch.

Shavonne says the fertilizer will be ready in three to six months, although worms can help break everything down faster. Warning: Gnats and fruit flies will appear, so make sure you put your bin somewhere that won't become a problem.

"This is a small and impactful way to live a sustainable life and keep food out of our landfills," she said.

How it's working

Composting is a great way to make your own organic fertilizer, using what you would normally throw away to feed your yard and plants without all of the chemicals that come with store-bought fertilizers. It's healthier, it's cheaper, and it's circular.

Gardening comes with so many benefits. Not only can you grow your own food, but it will taste better. You'll save money by having your very own grocery store in your yard. No need to go to the store and shell out your hard-earned cash on produce that has traveled for miles from farms that likely use herbicides and pesticides. Gardening gives you full autonomy over the food you plan to eat, which makes meals that much better.

Beyond what's on your plate and reducing the demand for mass-produced fruits and veggies, gardening is a huge plus for improving mental and physical health. Gardening encourages you to be outdoors, which has proved to elevate moods and make people happier. A 2020 study conducted in Singapore found that those who participate in community gardening have increased optimism and lower stress levels.

What people are saying

With almost 25,000 likes, the compost hack was very well-received.

"I've been trying to figure out how to do composting in an apartment. Thank you so much," one TikToker praised.

"Omg freezing scraps until you're ready to use them is so smart!! I never thought of that," another commented.

"The more we all do our part at home, the better off the environment will be," a third marveled.

"The tutorial we all needed!!" a follower exclaimed.

