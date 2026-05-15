'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning value of Cartier purse thrifted for $1.50

"You have an incredible eye to be able to spot this."

A touching Antiques Roadshow clip is gaining attention online after a guest learned that a purse he bought at a thrift store for just $1.50 was actually a valuable Cartier piece.

The moment is drawing engagement on TikTok, where Antiques Roadshow shared the appraisal. Viewers were especially moved by the guest's emotional reaction.

In the video, he explains that he bought the burnt orange suede bag simply because he "liked it" and "thought it was pretty" — a reminder that sometimes a sharp eye and a little luck can go a very long way.

Appraiser Katherine Van Dell identified the bag as an "absolutely exquisite art deco purse" featuring platinum, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and old European-cut diamonds, according to People. She said the colorful jeweled style is known as "Tutti Frutti," a look closely associated with Cartier, and confirmed the maker after finding the brand's name inside the purse.

After the guest revealed that he paid just $1.50 for it, Van Dell asked what he thought it might be worth. He said he was hoping for around $2,000 or $3,000. Instead, she told him the purse would likely fetch about $35,000 at auction, adding that its insurance value would "easily be over $100,000."

The guest quickly teared up, wiping his eyes as he tried to process the news. Van Dell reassured him, saying, "You're an expert looker, and a wonderful picker, and you have an incredible eye to be able to spot this."

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It's the kind of viral moment that resonates because it highlights one of thrifting's biggest appeals: the chance to save serious money on everyday essentials while also stumbling onto rare, high-value treasures at a massive discount.

Shopping secondhand can help stretch household budgets on clothing, furniture, kitchenware, and decor, and it can occasionally lead to incredible finds like this one. It also keeps usable items in circulation longer, which helps cut down on waste and reduces demand for resource-intensive new production.

Commenters on the viral clip were just as emotional as the guest.

One wrote, "He teared up knowing that $35k is life changing for him. Wow."

"I'm so happy for him. What a gentle soul," another said.

A third summed up the mood simply: "God I love to see people win."

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