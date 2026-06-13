Kentucky's 400-mile yard sale turns a highway into a treasure hunt

"They say one man's throwaway is another man's treasure."

For four days each June, a long stretch of Kentucky highway becomes a massive bargain trail.

People from across the state and beyond turned out for the 2026 "400-mile yard sale," a yearly event known for practical finds, antique treasures, and the conversations that happen along the way.

What happened?

According to WBKO, the annual sale is set up along U.S. Route 68 between Maysville in the northeast and Paducah in western Kentucky.

Vendors along the route offered a mix of antiques, collectibles, and everyday household items.

According to one of the vendors, Amelia Miller, the event helps shoppers pick up needed items at lower prices.

"They say one man's throwaway is another man's treasure," she told WBKO.

Why does it matter?

Shopping secondhand can help families save money on essentials, such as clothing, home goods, and tools, while also giving usable items a second life instead of sending them to the landfill.

Large yard sales and thrift stores can also offer unusual vintage pieces, collectibles, or well-made items at steep discounts.

What are people saying?

Another vendor, Tony Bigbee, told WBKO, "It makes me feel good to see people finding things that they are interested in ... and just the gratification of being able to be a part of that."

Miller said the sale also gives people a chance to form new friendships.

"When you come here and get to talking to them, the first thing they ask you sometimes is, 'Do you have Facebook or TikTok?'" she said. "They want to be friends with you ... so it's amazing."

Organizers expect the sale to return to Route 68 again next June.

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