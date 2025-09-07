Gardener shares ancient technique for low-effort plant care: 'This is awesome'

A gardener on TikTok shared some ancient wisdom for keeping a garden well-watered in a sustainable manner.

The scoop

The video, posted by Rachael Eppley (@hey.im.rach), demonstrates a method based on an ancient Ayurvedic watering technique that uses pots buried in the ground.

The clip begins by explaining that this is done with a basic terracotta pot that is placed in a hole in the ground. She fixes it in place with sticky tack and then fills the pot with water before covering it with the lid.

The lids prevent the water from evaporating and mosquitoes from laying eggs in the water. Water will seep out slowly from the porous holes in the pot, gradually adding moisture to the soil. The video ends with a brief glimpse at the positive effect the pots are having on the surrounding roots. Plants will instinctively grow toward a water source.

How it's helping

The slow irrigation method, also known as ollas ("pots"), has been used by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years. The technique significantly reduces water use, which is particularly beneficial in areas experiencing water shortages, especially in the southwestern United States.

Growing your own food saves money, reduces the impact of industrial agriculture, and offers several health benefits. Such natural and straightforward gardening methods don't require harmful chemicals to control pests or weeds. Moreover, homegrown veggies have superior nutritional value and just taste better than store-bought produce.

An oft-overlooked aspect of mass-produced food is just how far it has to travel. In the United States, it's an average journey of 1,500 miles from plough to plate, according to Food Wise.

What everyone's saying

There were several positive comments and a handful of questions.

One complimentary post said, "Your garden always looks great!" Another said, "Can't wait to try this." One commenter spoke positively of their own experience, "I have Ollas in my raised planters and they've been great during heat waves!"

A comment mentioned how useful the method can be for those who might be away for a while: "This is awesome! And if you have planters, they make terra cotta stakes that do the same! Great for a nice slow water if you're going out of town for a couple of days."

