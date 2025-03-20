Couple builds dream home using unbelievable cost-cutting techniques: 'This place is more than just a home'

"It's a haven of memories and a source of inspiration for others."

Sucheta and Anirudha Ambekar have created a sustainable sanctuary that beautifully blends traditional practices with modern, eco-friendly innovations. Their farmstead shows how reconnecting with rural roots can lead to environmentally conscious living.

After spending years in Bengaluru's tech industry, the Ambekars felt drawn back to the rural living they grew up with, they told Pune Pulse. "I longed for the spacious house, the fresh farm produce, and the typical joys of going on picnics," explained Anirudha.

So, the couple established Anant Farms in the hills of Bramhanghar. The 3,000-square-foot home has a rustic feel using materials from the local landscape, like red stone walls and Jaisalmer stone floor tiles. The materials also naturally keep the house cooler than outside temperatures.

But what's most impressive about Anant Farms is how it weaves sustainability into every aspect of daily life. The property features an innovative rainwater harvesting system that stores up to 20,000 liters of water. "Rainwater meets 85 to 90 percent of our water needs," Anirudha said.

The home also runs on solar panels, which decreased the couple's energy bills from 5,000 rupees to 500-600 rupees monthly. The Ambekars also maintain a thriving organic garden that produces nearly everything they eat, including tomatoes, spinach, and guavas.

"Every choice we made — from planting native trees to designing our organic farming layout — was driven by our desire to create something meaningful for the community and the environment," Sucheta explained.

The Ambekars occasionally welcome overnight guests into their home to show others how incredible eco-friendly life can be. The couple is proof that sustainable living makes a difference, not just for them but for the planet overall.

Other people have transformed their homes to be more green. University of Wyoming students helped design and build a net-zero home. And an off-grid Moroccan home uses natural light for heating and sources water from ancient water systems.

But you don't need to start from scratch to make a difference with your home and lifestyle. Installing a heat pump or heat pump water heater can save you money and reduce your home's impact on the environment. Adding solar panels is also an excellent way to generate more affordable energy.

Every change you make leaves a lasting impact, whether you're upgrading your home with eco-friendly features or creating a sustainable lot like Anant Farms.

"For us, this place is more than just a home; it's a haven of memories and a source of inspiration for others," said Anirudha.

