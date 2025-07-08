  • Home Home

Master gardener shares ancient method for more productive harvests: 'Lets the plants do the work'

"I love this idea."

by Brianne Nemiroff
"I love this idea."

Photo Credit: YouTube

Landscape Transformation with Mike Hoag (@landscapetransformationwit6018) shared some top-tier tips in a recent video that can help you make your garden work for you and yield a productive harvest.

The scoop

Every gardening setup has its own needs. The space you have, the amount of irrigation, the amount of local pests, elevation, and access to sunlight all affect how productive your garden can be every season.

However, while there appear to be endless tips on how to create the most effective garden for your household, a lot of times the best tips are not the most innovative — it's the tips that work with Mother Nature, instead of against it.

"You need to plant fortress plants," Hoag says. "[They] use the power of allelopathy, chemical weapons to fight off grasses and weeds. I'd [plant] mulch maker plants to [fertilize] for me. I also don't want to be wasting my time taking care of pests and disease issues so I need some beneficial insect attractors. And finally, the most important part, the guild matrix fills in the other plants and provides a nice backdrop."

How it's helping

By carefully choosing the plants that will work together instead of against each other, you can improve the health and quality of your garden. You can yield a better harvest, which will ultimately save you money on groceries. Mass production is responsible for three billion tons of carbon yearly, and gardening can help you reduce your contribution to global food pollution.

When your garden has a good harvest, it will overall become a better experience, which encourages you to stay outside more and reap the mental and physical health benefits of the hobby. Growing your own food contributes to an overall better-balanced diet with more healthy produce and fiber.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Moreover, gardeners don't have to turn to chemicals to kill pests or weeds when they utilize allelopathy and companion planting.

What everyone's saying

"This is really interesting and I like this approach to gardening!" one user commented.

Another person wrote, "I love this idea, let the plants do the work."

A third person responded, "I've had gardens for years and I've learnt new things already on only seeing a handful of your videos."

Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

Getting outside more 🌱

Growing healthy food 🥕

Making my yard beautiful 🏡

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x