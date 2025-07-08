Master gardener shares ancient method for more productive harvests: 'Lets the plants do the work'

Landscape Transformation with Mike Hoag (@landscapetransformationwit6018) shared some top-tier tips in a recent video that can help you make your garden work for you and yield a productive harvest.

The scoop

Every gardening setup has its own needs. The space you have, the amount of irrigation, the amount of local pests, elevation, and access to sunlight all affect how productive your garden can be every season.

However, while there appear to be endless tips on how to create the most effective garden for your household, a lot of times the best tips are not the most innovative — it's the tips that work with Mother Nature, instead of against it.

"You need to plant fortress plants," Hoag says. "[They] use the power of allelopathy, chemical weapons to fight off grasses and weeds. I'd [plant] mulch maker plants to [fertilize] for me. I also don't want to be wasting my time taking care of pests and disease issues so I need some beneficial insect attractors. And finally, the most important part, the guild matrix fills in the other plants and provides a nice backdrop."

How it's helping

By carefully choosing the plants that will work together instead of against each other, you can improve the health and quality of your garden. You can yield a better harvest, which will ultimately save you money on groceries. Mass production is responsible for three billion tons of carbon yearly, and gardening can help you reduce your contribution to global food pollution.

When your garden has a good harvest, it will overall become a better experience, which encourages you to stay outside more and reap the mental and physical health benefits of the hobby. Growing your own food contributes to an overall better-balanced diet with more healthy produce and fiber.

Moreover, gardeners don't have to turn to chemicals to kill pests or weeds when they utilize allelopathy and companion planting.

What everyone's saying

"This is really interesting and I like this approach to gardening!" one user commented.

Another person wrote, "I love this idea, let the plants do the work."

A third person responded, "I've had gardens for years and I've learnt new things already on only seeing a handful of your videos."

