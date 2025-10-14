'Skeptical' homeowner sparks criticism after considering buying suspiciously discounted Alibaba solar panels: 'You will be sorry'

There are many risks to consider.

Investing in a home solar system is a surefire way to save money on electric bills and benefit the environment, but it's important to make sure you buy from a reliable company.

One homeowner recently sparked a heated discussion in the r/Solar subreddit after sharing they were eyeing extremely cheap solar panels from Alibaba.

Luckily, there's a much better route to take when going solar, and one company even offers a one-stop shop for all your sun-powered needs.

The scoop

The user asked, "What should I be aware of?" regarding shopping for solar on Alibaba, adding that they found some options as cheap as $15, while others were relatively expensive at $45.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"The cheap ones are usually from companies with only 1 year of history so I am a little bit skeptical. I probably will go with the expensive ones," said the original poster, who asked for opinions from the group.

While it's not unheard of to purchase solar panels from online retailers such as Alibaba and Amazon, there are many risks to consider, including the potential for scams, quality control issues, import tariffs, and problems with warranties and returns.

It's much better to go with a reliable source to find qualified installers, such as the energy marketplace EnergySage. The company offers free tools that allow users to compare quotes from vetted contractors in their area, all without the hassle of pushy salespeople. EnergySage will protect all your contact information until you choose to share it with an installer, so you don't have to worry about privacy.

How it's helping

By shopping with EnergySage, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on solar installations and purchases, so it's a solid choice for anyone looking to boost their home's energy efficiency and cut power bills significantly. Since the company takes care of sending your project information to prescreened installers within its network, you can sit back and relax while waiting for bids.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

You can also take advantage of the company's free mapping tool, which shows you the average cost of a home solar system and available tax incentives and rebates on a state-by-state basis, ensuring you snag the maximum amount of savings.

Buying a rooftop solar system isn't the best option for everyone, whether because of budget or location constraints. That's why leasing through Palmetto's LightReach program is a great choice since you can still avoid high energy costs and enjoy all the benefits of solar while paying no money down. Palmetto will handle installation and maintenance, making going solar simple.

To save an extra $400 a year on energy bills, as Rewiring America explained, consider pairing solar energy with an energy-efficient heat pump. Companies like Mitsubishi make it easy to find the right installer and system for your budget after answering a few basic questions about your home's energy needs.

However, ensure that you complete your solar and home appliance upgrades by the end of the year, as tax credits and certain rebates are set to expire by then.

What everyone's saying

Unsurprisingly, commenters did not recommend buying solar panels from Alibaba and suggested shopping locally for the best deal and experience.

"You will get what you will pay. You can save some money from alibaba if you can take risk," one person said. "Or buy from local store not amazon, so you talk to somebody if anything happens. That's how all business works."

"$45 is still cheap. Speaking of quality, that is. You *will* be sorry," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.