Gardener's albino corn and sunflower seedlings spark concern: 'They have died'

A gardener's unusual corn and sunflower plants are drawing attention online after seedlings came up almost entirely white instead of green.

The striking look impressed fellow plant lovers, but many commenters also shared a sobering prediction that the seedlings may not be long for this world.

What happened?

In a post to the r/gardening subreddit, a home gardener shared corn and sunflower seedlings started in eggshells.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Not sure how, but these corn and sunflowers do look albino to me," they reacted alongside the photos of the curious-looking seedlings.

Commenters zeroed in on a couple of things. There were the white seedlings and the unconventional eggshell seed-starting method. Some praised the creativity, while others debated whether standard egg cartons or other recycled containers would be easier to use.

Most of the concern, though, centered on the plants themselves. One commenter said they had seen a white corn sprout before and speculated that seedlings like it may lack chlorophyll and survive only briefly on stored seed energy.

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"I got really excited to see them grow and was going to save seeds from them," a sugar snap pea sprout grower wrote glumly. "But like you said, the lack of chlorophyll led to them just petering out and they have died."

Others described the plants as possible mutants or affected by a deficiency. The overall sentiment was the same — the plants were beautiful, but likely fragile.

There was a little bit of optimism. A few commenters said partially green or variegated plants can sometimes keep growing, even if fully white ones usually fade out.

Several commenters said fully white seedlings were unlikely to become productive plants and suggested focusing on the healthiest green seedlings instead.

The eggshell method also drew mixed reviews. Some gardeners liked the low-waste approach, while others said small shells may dry out quickly or be tricky to fill.

Why does it matter?

Gardening is an activity that can deliver mental and physical health benefits. Part of the allure is, of course, growing your own food to save money and get better-tasting produce. Or growing plants that add to your spaces.

Either way, the important thing is to enjoy the process and learn from mistakes. The OP was taking a relaxed view of the whole situation and explained their eggshell method.

"Had time and eggs, and thought, why not," the OP explained. "Was a bit bored in the winter."

What's being done?

The OP followed up to say they planned to break up the shells more before putting them in the ground. They noted it was their first crack at it (no pun intended).

While the community was definitely skeptical of these plants making it, the general vibe was that they were rooting for the OP to buck the trend.

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