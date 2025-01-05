Hesitant homeowner shocked by strong opinions on insulation upgrade: 'It'll be priceless'

"Our attic is so poorly insulated we're basically living in a cardboard box."

A homeowner wasn't sure about air sealing their attic and asked r/homeowners if it was necessary.

"Our attic is so poorly insulated we're basically living in a cardboard box," they wrote. "The cost [of air sealing] was almost double price for just doing blown in insulation. I know it should be done but is the [return on investment] really that significant?"

The resounding answer in the comments was yes — and one user nailed exactly why.

"Put a fan inside a standard cardboard shipping box," the commenter said. "Turn it on high. Now close the box. Feel all that air leaving? That's your HVAC system working hard to push conditioned air that you paid for to leave your home. Now tape the edges of the box. Any air getting out?"

Air sealing helps prevent air from leaving or entering your home. This means your house will stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Air sealing also reduces the strain on your HVAC system. Your HVAC system will have an easier time heating and cooling your home, resulting in savings on your energy bill.

According to EnergyStar, "Homeowners can save an average of 15% on heating and cooling costs (or an average of 11% on total energy costs) by air sealing their homes and adding insulation in attics."

The cost of air sealing can vary depending on the size of your home, but the average cost is around $1,450, per Fixr.

Fortunately, a few options are available to help lower that price tag. The Inflation Reduction Act covers up to 30% of the expense for weatherization upgrades, which include insulation and air sealing. If your home doesn't qualify, you can call your electric company, which may offer rebates on the installation.

If you're on the fence about air sealing or other energy-efficient home upgrades, Rewiring America can help. Answer a few questions about your home, and Rewiring America can provide quotes on home upgrades and help you find local contractors.

Other commenters agreed that air sealing the attic would be worth the investment.

"Even if the ROI is small from a dollar amount, it'll be priceless from a pure comfort standpoint," one user said.

"Yes," another homeowner agreed. "Had my whole attic done by Mass Save back in the autumn and cut my energy usage by 30%."

A third Redditor suggested that the original poster "check with your electric company for rebates."

