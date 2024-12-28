Scientists reveal which common cooking method keeps your home's air the safest: 'Avoid the buildup'

The information can help people make healthier decisions when it comes to cooking at home.

Air fryers are the clear winners when it comes to avoiding indoor air pollution from cooking, according to a new study.

A research team at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom put several methods to the test — pan frying, stir frying, deep-fat frying, boiling, and air frying — in a well-controlled test kitchen while cooking a chicken breast. They found that air frying produced far less particulate matter and volatile organic compounds compared to other cooking methods. Meanwhile, pan frying was the worst polluter in both cases.

This information can help people make healthier decisions when it comes to cooking at home. According to the university's press release, people spend about 80% of their time indoors, and indoor air pollutants can lead to health problems like cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and respiratory diseases.

Cooking methods aren't the only source of indoor air pollution, however. For instance, gas stoves release pollutants that irritate our airways and can lead to or worsen respiratory problems, per Scientific American. A recent study found that the effects of this pollution are the most dangerous for people living in smaller homes.

The good news is there are steps you can take to clean up the air in your living space. In addition to opting for cleaner cooking methods like air frying, you can switch to an induction stove, which is a cleaner option than gas and can speed up cooking times. Neoplants are a nifty option to help clean indoor air — these bioengineered houseplants even suck up VOCs.

Lastly, make sure to air out your space as much as possible.

"Particles will remain in the air for quite some time after you have finished cooking, so continuing to ventilate, or keeping extractor fans turned on for a period of time will really help to avoid the buildup of this indoor pollution," Christian Pfrang, the Birmingham study's lead author, said in a statement.

