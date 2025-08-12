Finding the best way to minimize AC use doesn't always follow conventional wisdom.

When it's hot outside and your AC is cranking, you probably don't even notice how much of an impact what you're doing in the kitchen has on it.

Fortunately, TikToker Glenna James (@glennaejames) shared some real-life insights on how to keep the temperature down and reduce your AC usage.

The scoop

James explained that their home's AC broke, and they didn't have the money to fix it for the summer. With that context, they revealed three tips to save your AC unit in the summer and keep your kitchen cooler.

The first one was to pay attention to the timing of when you're working the most in the kitchen. The simplest rule of thumb is to find out when your kitchen gets the most heat from the sun. If it's in the morning, try to save up your kitchen tasks for the afternoon. The inverse applies, too.

The second tip is to get creative in your food prep. Stoves and ovens can get really hot and cause your AC to go into overdrive. Instant Pots and air fryers are potential substitutes that don't generate nearly the same heat.

James points out that a follower suggested even plugging them in outside to avoid adding any heat indoors at all.

The last one is to compress your kitchen tasks as much as possible instead of spreading them out over time. James notes that heat is retained in kitchen counters, walls, and surfaces. That heat is radiated back to you, and will keep your AC running on high all day if you're not careful.

How it's helping

James' tips can help homeowners with and without AC keep their kitchens cooler. A side benefit for households with AC is using less energy, and as James notes, that will "save your energy bill."

Weatherizing your home is another way to combat the elements and put less pressure on your HVAC system.

The best way to get ahead of energy costs is to generate your own power via solar panels. EnergySage can help homeowners sift through the best deals of vetted installers to bring down energy costs to as close to zero as possible.

Meanwhile, those panels could power a heat pump, which is a highly-efficient piece of tech that can both cool and heat your home while saving homeowners an average of $400 annually. Mitsubishi can lend a helping hand in connecting homeowners with the best heat pump for them.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were on board with the tips and had some of their own.

"Invest in an induction cooking pad," one suggested. "It heats the food without heating the air in the kitchen."

A user gushed: "I use my crockpot, Instant Pot and air fryer outside! Love it."

"Ceiling lights generate heat as well — keep them off during the day," a viewer advised.

