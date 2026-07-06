Your AC should hit this 15- to 20-degree gap — if it doesn't, a hidden issue may be spiking bills

"For every degree you increase your thermostat setting, you can save 5% to 6%."

If your air conditioner seems to be running nonstop while your utility bill keeps climbing, one simple measurement could reveal whether the system is cooling properly — or quietly wasting money.

A Jacksonville, Florida, utility company has said the difference between return air and supply air, or a "temperature split," can reveal whether your HVAC is working as it should.

What's happening?

During a home walkthrough with News4JAX anchor and meteorologist Jenese Harris, JEA senior meter specialists Kelly Cox and Luke Byous checked her thermostat, vents, and the load on the meter. They also looked at system settings and how well the AC is cooling.

Cox told Harris the thermostat is usually best at 78 degrees, and the fan should stay on "auto" so it cycles instead of running all the time. The utility company also checked Harris' temperature split.

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Why does a temperature split matter?

A temperature split can be especially revealing. A split of 15 to 20 degrees is considered normal, while a 5 to 6 degree split can signal trouble, like compromised heat strips.

"Think of a heat strip like a toaster oven," Harris explained to News4JAX. "Those hot coils can get stuck on and fight the A/C cooling process in the summer."

Other easy-to-miss problems can also drive up costs at a time when utility bills are straining household budgets. Take a leaking toilet, for example. Harris reported that it can cost hundreds of extra dollars per month, according to JEA experts. Additionally, worn refrigerant-line insulation can reduce cooling effectiveness, making your system work harder than it otherwise would.

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What can I do?

JEA is encouraging customers to take advantage of its free efficiency assessments, which review utility use and look for common issues that can push summer bills higher.

Homeowners can call 904-665-6000 to schedule a free efficiency assessment. In the meantime, JEA offered practical advice to help homeowners lower their energy loads, per News4JAX.

It said householders should close blinds on sunny south- and west-facing windows, set the thermostat to 78, keep the fan on auto, check toilets for leaks, and inspect outdoor refrigerant line insulation.

"For every degree you increase your thermostat setting, you can save 5% to 6%," Harris reported.

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