Groom gets caught using AI chatbot for wedding vows: 'It's like he didn't even try'

"The foundation of a healthy marriage is communication and truthfulness."

From assisting with grocery selections to recommending dining options, AI chatbots have significantly influenced modern life.

Now, one controversial use for AI is gaining attention online: crafting heartfelt vows to be exchanged between life partners.

According to The Knot Worldwide, a survey of 228 U.S. couples getting married in 2026 found that 36% of engaged couples are actively using AI to aid in their wedding planning and vow creation.

The findings revealed a 16% increase from the 2025 wedding trend report.

A growing number of AI platforms have been created to accommodate this largely untapped market of future brides and grooms, with wedding vows being the key offering, per Cosmopolitan.

Social media users were quick to voice their opinions on the rising trend.

One X user shared the news in a post, which has since garnered over 11,000 likes.

"I found it very difficult to write my vows, not because I don't love my husband, but because it was extremely difficult to put the enormity of love into words. I cherished every moment of that struggle," they said.

All that is needed for an AI chatbot to churn out wedding vows is a few details about one's partner, in addition to any relevant background information, such as how the couple met and things they have in common.

While the use of AI to create wedding vows has become a growing trend, experts are concerned about the lack of transparency between partners.

"If one partner doesn't know AI was involved and later finds out, that can feel like a breach of trust," relationship expert Rebecca Eudy, Ph.D., told Cosmopolitan. "The foundation of a healthy marriage is communication and truthfulness."

An instance of AI used for wedding vows even went viral on the r/BORUpdates Reddit forum after one partner was "caught" using ChatGPT to write their vows.

The guilty partner stated that they "couldn't figure out how" to put the things they love about their partner into tangible vows.

While writing wedding vows can be an overwhelming task full of emotions, this instance highlights the importance of trust and transparency in a relationship, especially as technological advancements become integrated into everyday life.

One commenter pointed out the lack of effort displayed when partners fail to at least contribute some of their own words to the ChatGPT-written vows.



"Feelings aren't perfect, and it's difficult to express them, but it's like he didn't even try," they said.

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