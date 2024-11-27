This AI-powered hot water heater is designed to slash your expensive energy bills — here's how it could save you from cold showers

"That's going to be really inexpensive over time."

Cold showers could be a thing of the past with the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater that has been designed to optimize your water usage, reducing energy bills fast.

The AI-powered hot water heater combines artificial intelligence technology with heat pump water heaters. Heat pump water heaters work by using electricity to move heat from one place to another, kind of like a refrigerator but in reverse. This means that, unlike conventional electric resistance water heaters, they don't generate heat directly. As a result, heat pump water heaters can be two to three times more efficient than conventional heaters, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, which can contribute greatly to slashing energy bills.

Heating hot water accounts for around 20% of energy costs in American homes, costing the average family between $800 and $1,000 annually. Heat pumps can help reduce those bills considerably and reduce dirty energy usage, which is great for the planet.

🗣️ Do you think home heating costs are higher than they should be?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

It's a great time to consider upgrading your water heater, as there are tax incentives and rebates up for grabs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The government has made tax credits available for 30% of the cost (up to $2,000) of installing a heat pump water heater. Additionally, there are rebates worth up to $1,750 to eligible households to replace their water heater with a highly efficient heat pump water heater.

These savings might not last long, though, as President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested he will do away with some of the IRA subsidies, so if you are planning to upgrade your water heater, doing it sooner rather than later could save you money.

Cala, a newly launched tech company, developed the AI-powered water heater to understand your water usage and optimize heating the water when your area's energy is cheapest. The AI aspect of this heater helps optimize when it is used, which results in even greater savings.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This AI-powered water heater can also be synced with a homeowner's solar panels to ensure heating is done when the solar system is producing power. This not only saves you money but also ensures your water is heated using the cleanest energy, which is a great way to reduce pollution from our homes.

Michael Rigney, CEO of Cala, told The Cool Down: "Our vision is really simple: 125 million water heaters in America should heat up when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining."









"That's going to be really inexpensive over time, and it's also going to decarbonize 3% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the whole country," Rigney said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.