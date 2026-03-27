Massive AI TikTok creator has public meltdown after number of videos removed from platform

Despite the surge in followers and views, the account faced severe backlash.

A TikTok account dedicated to releasing an AI-generated series featuring animated fruit characters has had a large number of videos removed from the platform.

The creator behind the viral sensation of "Fruit Love Island," TikTok account AI Cinema (@ai.cinema021), quickly amassed millions of followers since launching just 2 weeks ago.

Posted to the r/antiai forum on Reddit, one user questioned the breakneck pace at which the account received views.

"Maybe it's bots watching bot slop. Bots all the way down," they commented.

The original poster agreed with the possibility but still voiced concern about the number of people posting their enjoyment of the series.

"Yes but I've been seeing a ton of videos of real humans raving about it," they responded. "It's been mind-boggling."

Despite the surge in followers and views, the account faced severe backlash, as the ethical and environmental consequences of artificial intelligence — especially in the sole context of entertainment purposes — gave viewers pause.

As a result, many social media users reported AI Cinema's account, citing some of TikTok's AI-generated content guidelines, including fake engagement and unlabeled AI creations.

The account has subsequently had "half" of its videos removed from the platform, according to its TikTok story on Wednesday, which has since been deleted.

A screen recording of the story, posted on X by user @josiah_awkward, sparked further discussion about the creator behind the series, as the story contained complaints and threats to generate more videos just to waste more resources on purpose.

"Oh no, the AI user is a bad person?? Oh noo who would've thought," commented one user.

Another called out the "Fruit Love Island" creator for their story post about using up clean water in retaliation for the mass loss of videos.

"So they admitted they're wasting clean water to bring more ai slop out of spite," they quipped.

AI has at times seen success in generating attention from the general public, though overall public sentiment for AI-produced entertainment and art has generally been negative. And when excessive AI use is displayed on a social media platform for a global audience, it is at least reassuring to see people call that out.

It's less reassuring to see creators happy to waste electricity and water on video creation on purpose, but as more AI image and video platforms contend with profitability — OpenAI shut down its Sora AI video app earlier this week, with some reports saying it cost the company $15 million per day to operate — those generating AI media may have to foot a bigger bill.

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