Homeowner shares detailed personal experience after updating 'god awful' HVAC with next-gen tech: 'He really hooked us up'

An Oakland resident recently shared their surprisingly smooth and affordable home upgrade from a "god awful" heating system to a brand-new heat pump.

In the post, the homeowner explains how they replaced dated baseboard heaters and an aging furnace with a ducted heat pump system installed by a local contractor.

The transparency shared on the thread captured the attention of many looking to make their own upgrades. It's rare to see someone explain exactly what they paid, what they fixed themselves, and how they saved money along the way.

In the thread, the homeowner explains that the total cost came to about $9,500 after rebates for a 2.5-ton ducted unit with a high-efficiency filter. The contractor was also able to complete tasks that the homeowner had originally planned to do himself, like replacing baseboards and rewiring the old heaters' outlets — all for an additional $10,000.





"He really hooked us up," the OP wrote, pointing out that the installer even fixed their gas line rerouting at a great price. "I could honestly see what he did for us being closer to $15 or $20k."

Upgrading your HVAC system isn't just a home improvement flex; it's also one of the best ways you can cut your utility bills, prepare for rising energy prices, and keep your home more comfortable year-round.

Heat pumps in particular are far more efficient than gas furnaces or baseboard heaters, which means you could dramatically reduce your monthly energy spend while shrinking your home's pollution output. And if you're starting to explore your own upgrade options, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand what systems work best for your home.

Many homeowners feel overwhelmed when they start looking into HVAC upgrades. The estimates, the brands, the incentives, and the unexpected complications can make it tough to know where to begin. That's exactly why tools like the HVAC Explorer exist.

Through the platform, you can connect with trusted partners like Palmetto, which simplifies the entire process. Palmetto can help you upgrade to a high-efficiency system that cuts your heating and cooling costs by up to 50%. It also offers a $0-down installation with subscription payments as low as $99 a month, including 12 full years of free maintenance, and can even reduce your total lifetime spend because you're not paying for repairs or surprise breakdowns.

Pairing a heat-pump upgrade with home solar can push your savings even further, and TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to compare installers and understand your options.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to applaud the homeowner's transparency and to ask for details about rebates, brands, and installation steps.

One user wrote, "That's a very good price. We installed two 2.5 tons. I love my Aprilaire filters. We run them 24/7."

Another chimed in, "Good use of Reddit. Help local businesses and provide others with good options!"

And someone who recently had their own install done added, "That's a good deal. I just had a multi-zone mini split installed yesterday and it cost a fair amount more than that."

As more homeowners share real-world experiences like this, it becomes easier for others — maybe even you — to take the first step toward a cleaner, cheaper, and more comfortable home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.