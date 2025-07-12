Need a new stove but can't foot the bill? Here's how to get $840 in government rebates for a next-gen model

It's extremely difficult to purchase affordable appliances from premium brands that save money in the long run while also reducing energy costs.

The good news is that despite the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) program (a program within the Inflation Reduction Act) remains intact, for now.

This means consumers can still take advantage of up to $840 in government rebates toward a brand-new induction range stove.

It's not just a massive discount on a premium product. Induction ranges are extremely cost-efficient, with a 90% heat transfer versus 75-80% with conventional electric stoves and 32-40% with gas stoves, according to Energy Star.

They cook faster, without the dangers of gas stoves, like interior air pollution and accidental fires. The EPA estimates that if all U.S. cooktops sold in 2021 used conduction technology, the energy-cost savings would exceed $125 million.

For consumers using clean energy alternatives, like solar or wind, induction stoves are preferable, since they can run on this technology with minimal pollution compared to traditional and gas stovetops.

Those who rent and can't replace their current setup can still switch to an induction range by purchasing plug-in alternatives at very affordable prices, sometimes as low as $50.

Unfortunately, speed is of the essence. The OBBBA eliminates several clean energy tax credits, and President Trump has been fairly consistent in expressing the administration's desire to eliminate the subsidies in the IRA.

While HEAR is currently safe, it may not always remain so. Worse, some states have paused their programs due to uncertainty over funding post-OBBBA. For example, Colorado's Office of Energy Efficiency has temporarily suspended applications for some residential clean energy rebates.

The window is shrinking, and consumers stand to miss out on thousands in savings for various clean-energy products and appliances. Changes to the IRA require acts of Congress, of which the OBBBA is the first.

