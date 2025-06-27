Government agency issues warning about 'invisible killer' lurking in common home appliances: 'Poisoning can happen in only a matter of minutes'

The Atlantic hurricane season, which started June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30, has brought about an unexpected safety concern.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the use of generators during power outages from storms can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting in death.

"CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless, and its poisoning can happen in only a matter of minutes," the CPSC warns. "Sadly, people can become unconscious even before recognizing symptoms of nausea, dizziness, or weakness."

Since backup generators and even regular gas-powered appliances like stoves or heaters can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, installing solar panels is an easy way to mitigate this issue. Plus, gas power releases toxic pollutants into the air, unlike solar or other clean energy sources. EnergySage is a great resource for those interested in going solar, as the service allows you to compare quotes and get estimates for free.

The CPSC mentions some other tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, including never putting a generator in an enclosed space — not even a carport or garage with the door open — as well as pointing the exhaust of the generator away from your house and any other buildings, and keeping it at least 20 feet away your home.

While accessing solar power during an outage depends on the kind of panels you install and the backup system you have to accompany them, EnergySage allows you to compare panels that fit your unique needs. The company has a helpful mapping tool that shows, on a state-by-state level, the average cost of a home solar panel system as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state.

Though the current tax incentives available for solar energy have been discussed as being part of federal budget cuts, the 30% tax break on panels can be accessed at least through the end of this year, so the time is now to act on protecting and running your home.

If purchasing solar panels outright isn't in your budget, even with the tax breaks, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no down payment and allows you to lock in low energy rates — making solar an option for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.