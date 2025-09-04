Home designer faces immediate pushback after recommending 'the best' appliances for off-grid houses: '[It] does have negative health effects in your home'

"Price is pretty much the same."

A TikToker took some heat because he proclaimed gas stoves are "the best option for off-grid homes."

Remodel School (@remodelschool) shared some of the pros and cons of the cooktops as well as those of induction and electric options.

He said electric cooking "takes way more energy … than most people realize."

That's why he chose it for his van, but his assertions that induction was "twice the price" of gas and required "special" pots and pans were met with raised eyebrows.

"Stainless steel works on induction," someone wrote. "I wouldn't consider that special or hard to find."

Another user added, "Nearly every standard pot works. It's not special. Price is pretty much the same as gas."

Others were more interested in discussing something the creator did not address. The risks of gas stoves include exposure to carcinogens that an exhaust fan does not eliminate.

"The best part about my induction stove is that it won't give my kids asthma," one person said.

A fourth commenter added, "Gas does have negative health effects in your home."

While the cost of an induction stove depends on your situation, it can be high upfront. However, the government will give you up to $840 off through the Inflation Reduction Act.

That makes an induction cooktop an affordable alternative to a dangerous gas stove. As users noted, induction stoves also cook food faster than and won't create a cleaning headache like gas or electric options.

If you cannot afford or do not desire a kitchen renovation, try a plug-in induction burner. These devices start around $50 and can help you save money on your utility bills.

That's because induction cooking uses electromagnetism to directly heat cookware, dispatching the wasted heat of electric and gas cooking that warms the cook and kitchen but does nothing to prepare your meal.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will eliminate many IRA incentives by the end of 2025, although some, including those for induction stoves, will remain. If you're looking to make other energy-efficient home upgrades, acting sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars.

