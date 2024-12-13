Neighbor appalled by sight of Texas home in new housing development: 'This abomination lights up the whole subdivision'

A new housing development is catching eyes for all of the wrong reasons, with one resident calling out an "abomination" model home sure to frustrate neighbors and stargazers alike.

In the subreddit r/McMansionHell, a local shared an image of the two-story home with ample windows to let in natural light during the day. However, the developers apparently decided to leave every light on in the unoccupied dwelling after sundown.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This abomination lights up the whole subdivision," the original poster wrote of the Dallas-Fort Worth area development.

While one commenter noted that leaving the lights on was a security measure, others highlighted how the light pollution was not only annoying but also potentially hazardous to wildlife — not to mention human health.

"This gave me a migraine," one person said of the glaring illumination.

"Local zoning should mandate Dark Skies compliance on these new builds," another suggested. "What the heck?"

Research suggests that light pollution around the globe has dire effects, with fireflies, coral reefs, birds, and even trees negatively impacted by artificial light, threatening the biodiversity that helps keep our ecosystems running smoothly and our food systems intact.

Fortunately, as DarkSky International explains, responsible lighting practices can protect the future of the planet — and likely save you significant money on utility bills.

For example, sensor-activated outdoor lights reduce electricity usage while providing security illumination when needed. You can also disable lighting when it doesn't serve a purpose, with smart home technology making it easy to schedule dimming or inactive periods.

A third commenter pointed out how supporting Dark Sky initiatives also ensures that the beauty of the nighttime sky is preserved for nature enthusiasts.

"Can't see a single star in the sky," they commented sadly on the OP's photo.

"It will be better when there's landscaping and it is occupied," another added hopefully. "Homeowners will put some window treatments and not keep every light in the house lit at the same time."

