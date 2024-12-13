  • Home Home

Neighbor appalled by sight of Texas home in new housing development: 'This abomination lights up the whole subdivision'

"What the heck?"

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"What the heck?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A new housing development is catching eyes for all of the wrong reasons, with one resident calling out an "abomination" model home sure to frustrate neighbors and stargazers alike. 

In the subreddit r/McMansionHell, a local shared an image of the two-story home with ample windows to let in natural light during the day. However, the developers apparently decided to leave every light on in the unoccupied dwelling after sundown.

"What the heck?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"This abomination lights up the whole subdivision," the original poster wrote of the Dallas-Fort Worth area development. 

While one commenter noted that leaving the lights on was a security measure, others highlighted how the light pollution was not only annoying but also potentially hazardous to wildlife — not to mention human health

"This gave me a migraine," one person said of the glaring illumination. 

"Local zoning should mandate Dark Skies compliance on these new builds," another suggested. "What the heck?" 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Research suggests that light pollution around the globe has dire effects, with fireflies, coral reefs, birds, and even trees negatively impacted by artificial light, threatening the biodiversity that helps keep our ecosystems running smoothly and our food systems intact. 

Fortunately, as DarkSky International explains, responsible lighting practices can protect the future of the planet — and likely save you significant money on utility bills. 

For example, sensor-activated outdoor lights reduce electricity usage while providing security illumination when needed. You can also disable lighting when it doesn't serve a purpose, with smart home technology making it easy to schedule dimming or inactive periods.

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🔘 Definitely 🙁

🔘 Not sure 🤷🏽‍♂️

🔘 No way 🏘️

🔘 Only in some cities 🏙️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

A third commenter pointed out how supporting Dark Sky initiatives also ensures that the beauty of the nighttime sky is preserved for nature enthusiasts. 

"Can't see a single star in the sky," they commented sadly on the OP's photo.

"It will be better when there's landscaping and it is occupied," another added hopefully. "Homeowners will put some window treatments and not keep every light in the house lit at the same time."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x