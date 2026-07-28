After buying an abandoned Pennsylvania home, couple says it felt like living with 1,000 snakes

"It was genuinely unsettling for the first year or so while I got used to life out in the woods."

When Tyler Bouldin and his wife Lauren, who are restoring a neglected 1830s stone house in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, bought a property in the woods, they knew the process would be demanding. What surprised them, he said, was feeling as if it also came with "1,000 snakes."

What happened?

After purchasing the home in Pine Grove in late 2020, Bouldin said he and his wife quickly discovered how overrun the property had become. Years without upkeep had created ideal conditions for small animals to multiply — and for the snakes that feed on them, People reported.

According to Bouldin, heavy growth around the woods, pond, and house allowed mice, rabbits, and frogs to thrive.

"This made an excellent hunting ground for black snakes, water snakes and copperheads, and we saw our first black snake climbing up the side of one of our massive sycamore trees — hunting for wood duck eggs — the day we took ownership of the property," he said.

The couple initially tried to live alongside the reptiles after hearing that black snakes help control rodents and may discourage copperheads from settling nearby. That became much harder once Bouldin began spotting black snakes and copperheads using the same hiding places near the abandoned pool and under a rock by the front door.

Why does it matter?

An abandoned pool, overgrown landscaping, debris, stone walls, and gaps in buildings can provide food, shelter, and cover for animals, turning a property into snake habitat.

Venomous snakes (like copperheads) near entryways, pools, and barns can pose serious safety concerns, particularly for children and pets. However, not every snake is dangerous, and many control rodent populations and help keep ecosystems balanced.

What's being done?

Instead of trying to get rid of the snakes altogether, the Bouldins worked to make the property less appealing to them. They removed debris from the yard, stone walls, and wooded sections, got rid of the hazardous in-ground pool, and sealed openings in the house and barn.

Bouldin said they also planted mint as a natural deterrent. When snakes still showed up, he used a six-foot snake grabber to relocate them rather than kill them.

The couple later told People that sightings have become much less frequent over more than five years, although it is still unusual for an entire month to pass without seeing a snake somewhere on the property.

Bouldin said the conditions around the home attracted several species of snakes: "I'm naturally terrified of snakes. So it was genuinely unsettling for the first year or so while I got used to life out in the woods."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.