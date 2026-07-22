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Once-overgrown yard earns applause after labor-intensive garden revival

"You don't need advice dear, you should be giving it."

by Aaron Goldstein
An overgrown garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

After putting significant work into reviving an abandoned garden, one plant enthusiast shared spectacular images in a before-and-after update. 

The results were even more rewarding after they received warnings that the project would be difficult.

What happened?

In a post to Reddit's r/Gardening community, the original poster shared the transformation of a once-overgrown yard, writing: "Took lots of work but it has come a long way from how it used to be. Any advice would be great."

A yard with raised garden beds, potted plants, and flowers.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A garden with mulch.
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post's title, the OP said, "Reddit told me not to but I tried anyway." However, many commenters said that was not quite accurate.

One person wrote, "I mean, the original comments didn't say don't do it. We (apparently myself included) said it's a lot of work and to take your time. It looks amazing though! Congrats for getting all that done in such a short time." 

Some readers moved past that debate and instead offered ideas for what could come next, including a brick fire pit and LED lighting near the pergola or along the walkway.

Others just added kudos. Someone said, "You don't need advice dear, you should be giving it. Congratulations on a remarkable achievement. You're amazing!"

Why does it matter?

A neglected yard can often be improved gradually, without requiring the kind of massive renovation budget many homeowners might assume is necessary.

Gardening can also bring real benefits. Even if a project begins with clearing and reclaiming space rather than planting vegetables right away, it can open the door to raised beds, herbs, or fruit-bearing plants later on, all of which can lower grocery bills if done right.

Productive gardens can also give people access to fresher, better-tasting food. There are health benefits as well. Gardening can provide light-to-moderate physical activity through digging, hauling, pruning, and weeding, while time spent outdoors is often associated with lower stress and improved mental well-being.

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