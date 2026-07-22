Once-overgrown yard earns applause after labor-intensive garden revival

After putting significant work into reviving an abandoned garden, one plant enthusiast shared spectacular images in a before-and-after update.
The results were even more rewarding after they received warnings that the project would be difficult.
What happened?
In a post to Reddit's r/Gardening community, the original poster shared the transformation of a once-overgrown yard, writing: "Took lots of work but it has come a long way from how it used to be. Any advice would be great."
In the post's title, the OP said, "Reddit told me not to but I tried anyway." However, many commenters said that was not quite accurate.
One person wrote, "I mean, the original comments didn't say don't do it. We (apparently myself included) said it's a lot of work and to take your time. It looks amazing though! Congrats for getting all that done in such a short time."
Some readers moved past that debate and instead offered ideas for what could come next, including a brick fire pit and LED lighting near the pergola or along the walkway.
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Others just added kudos. Someone said, "You don't need advice dear, you should be giving it. Congratulations on a remarkable achievement. You're amazing!"
Why does it matter?
A neglected yard can often be improved gradually, without requiring the kind of massive renovation budget many homeowners might assume is necessary.
Gardening can also bring real benefits. Even if a project begins with clearing and reclaiming space rather than planting vegetables right away, it can open the door to raised beds, herbs, or fruit-bearing plants later on, all of which can lower grocery bills if done right.
Productive gardens can also give people access to fresher, better-tasting food. There are health benefits as well. Gardening can provide light-to-moderate physical activity through digging, hauling, pruning, and weeding, while time spent outdoors is often associated with lower stress and improved mental well-being.
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