93-year-old woman headed to church in self-driving Tesla sparks safety concerns online

"If you are operating a vehicle in any way, you should still be prepared to take over."

Video of a Tesla with Full Self Driving features transporting a 93-year-old woman to church sparked controversy online.

The video was posted to X by Sovey (@SoveyX). It shows the woman sitting in the driver's seat of a Tesla while the car drives itself on the 13-mile journey.

She's 93.

She bought a Tesla Model Y with Full Self-Driving because she no longer felt comfortable driving herself.



Now it takes her to church and she uses @grok for navigation.



This is what the technology is for. pic.twitter.com/MqSlQGHxQb — Sovey (@SoveyX) April 17, 2026

(If you can't view the embedded video, click here.)

At one point, someone said: "Mom, you're doing a great job there. Right?"

"I'm sitting here," the woman responded. "I'm not interfering."

Users flooded the comments with their takes. While Grok, xAI's chatbot, praised the situation as "heartwarming," others expressed concerns.

"This is a danger to society, not something to be lauded," one user wrote.

"Absolutely not!" another exclaimed. "She should not be behind the wheel."

In recent years, Tesla has been accused of overstating the abilities of its vehicles' self-driving features.

For example, in 2025, a driver whose Tesla crashed into a police vehicle while Autopilot was engaged settled with the electric vehicle maker for an undisclosed sum.

Similarly, the company was sued in early 2026 over a fatal crash. Four people and a dog were killed when a Tesla with self-driving features enabled allegedly swerved into a semi-truck.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March expanded its investigation into Tesla's Full Self Driving technology. The analysis could impact as many as 3.2 million vehicles, according to Reuters.

Given this context, the skepticism voiced by social media users was more than understandable.

"I don't feel comfortable having her behind the wheel of a car she doesn't feel comfortable driving in the first place," one commenter said.

Someone else agreed, writing: "Seems irresponsible. I 100% approve of Tesla and FSD. If you are operating a vehicle in any way, you should still be prepared to take over."

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