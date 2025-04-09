Shopper thrilled after discovering 'excellent' item about to be thrown away at Goodwill: 'Awesome score'

Dumpster diving is a great way to find good items, like clothes, electronics, and food, for cheap. And, sometimes, dumpster divers come across some excellent items, like one who found a 3D printer about to be compacted.

One Redditor found an incredible item at their Goodwill "hidden under the compactor." In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the original poster shared a look at the 3D printer that functions but just needed a "new z axis motor."

Photo Credit: Reddit

By dumpster diving, you can snatch up some great finds without breaking the bank. One dumpster diver estimated nearly $50,000 in savings over two years, according to the New York Post. Dumpster diving can also eliminate waste, especially food waste. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, between 30% and 40% of food is wasted. Dumpster diving can save thousands of dollars and eliminate waste.

Dumpster diving also yields some incredible finds for people. One person found a working Shark vacuum cleaner, while another found brand-new sneakers. By dumpster diving and thrifting, we can reduce the need for new products and lower waste while saving money.

With a 3D printer, you can also help eliminate pollution and waste as 3D printing reduces the need for transporting goods by creating them on site, and it uses less material. With a used system for cheap that only needs a new motor, the OP can save money by creating needed items and reducing the supply chain. New 3D printers can cost as much as $400 for an entry-level model. A new motor costs as little as $14.

"Wow, just a z motor?" one user asked in disbelief.

"Awesome score," wrote one user.

"Excellent find," said another. "Goodwill puts thousands of dollars of usable items in the compactor daily, glad you got a win."

