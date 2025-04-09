Shopper thrilled after discovering 'excellent' item about to be thrown away at Goodwill: 'Awesome score'

Dumpster diving is a great way to find good items, like clothes, electronics, and food, for cheap. And, sometimes, dumpster divers come across some excellent items, like one who found a 3D printer about to be compacted.
One Redditor found an incredible item at their Goodwill "hidden under the compactor." In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the original poster shared a look at the 3D printer that functions but just needed a "new z axis motor."
By dumpster diving, you can snatch up some great finds without breaking the bank. One dumpster diver estimated nearly $50,000 in savings over two years, according to the New York Post. Dumpster diving can also eliminate waste, especially food waste. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, between 30% and 40% of food is wasted. Dumpster diving can save thousands of dollars and eliminate waste.
Dumpster diving also yields some incredible finds for people. One person found a working Shark vacuum cleaner, while another found brand-new sneakers. By dumpster diving and thrifting, we can reduce the need for new products and lower waste while saving money.
With a 3D printer, you can also help eliminate pollution and waste as 3D printing reduces the need for transporting goods by creating them on site, and it uses less material. With a used system for cheap that only needs a new motor, the OP can save money by creating needed items and reducing the supply chain. New 3D printers can cost as much as $400 for an entry-level model. A new motor costs as little as $14.
"Wow, just a z motor?" one user asked in disbelief.
"Awesome score," wrote one user.
"Excellent find," said another. "Goodwill puts thousands of dollars of usable items in the compactor daily, glad you got a win."
|
What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?
Reduced environmental impact 🌎
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.