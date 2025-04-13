  • Home Home

Real estate expert shares stunning video of entire neighborhood built using futuristic 3D-printing techniques: 'Can you believe this?'

"We have a durable product here that … is amazing."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"We have a durable product here that ... is amazing."

Photo Credit: Lennar Homes

The 3D printing industry has completely revolutionized manufacturing and is now being used to produce entire neighborhoods. 

A video posted by real estate expert Hem Ramachandran (@real_estate_riches) on TikTok shows homes built using 3D printing in Georgetown, Texas. 

@real_estate_riches 3D printed homes by IKON builders and Lennar Homes. In Georgetown TX $250 a foot. Approx. #3dprintedhouse @Richard Taylor ♬ original sound - Hem Ramachandran

"Can you believe this?" the real estate specialist says before showing off the inside of a showhome. In the video, you can see that the walls, which are made of concrete and rounded as opposed to angular, are uniform throughout. The roof, which is the only part not 3D printed, is made of metal. The homes are produced by the homebuilding company Lennar in partnership with ICON, a 3D technology company.

According to CNBC, the Wolf Ranch development consists of 100 homes, and each of them is powered by solar power. "We have a durable product here that if you look at its wind resistance for hurricanes, its fire resistance for fire-worn areas — the ability to adapt modern product to what we need for the future in housing and building a healthier housing market is amazing," Stuart Miller, chairman and co-CEO of Lennar, said in a statement to CNBC

Building climate-resistant homes is important as temperatures continue to rise and the planet experiences more and more extreme weather events like floods, storms, and wildfires. Safe housing that can withstand extreme weather protects lives and livelihoods and reduces damage caused by catastrophic events. Additionally, installing solar power can help ensure the lights stay on during grid power outages and also reduces the amount of pollution created by the home's energy use. 

Using 3D technology to build homes also minimizes waste and reduces the need for extensive on-site machinery and equipment, which reduces the amount of harmful pollution produced during the building process.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Really cool…would love to see what the infrastructure is," one enthusiastic commenter said. 

Another added, "I really like to see the floor plan."

Would you trust a home built by a 3D-printing robot?

For sure 👍

Only if it was cheaper 💸

Only if it was faster 🦾

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x