Real estate expert shares stunning video of entire neighborhood built using futuristic 3D-printing techniques: 'Can you believe this?'

The 3D printing industry has completely revolutionized manufacturing and is now being used to produce entire neighborhoods.

A video posted by real estate expert Hem Ramachandran (@real_estate_riches) on TikTok shows homes built using 3D printing in Georgetown, Texas.

"Can you believe this?" the real estate specialist says before showing off the inside of a showhome. In the video, you can see that the walls, which are made of concrete and rounded as opposed to angular, are uniform throughout. The roof, which is the only part not 3D printed, is made of metal. The homes are produced by the homebuilding company Lennar in partnership with ICON, a 3D technology company.

According to CNBC, the Wolf Ranch development consists of 100 homes, and each of them is powered by solar power. "We have a durable product here that if you look at its wind resistance for hurricanes, its fire resistance for fire-worn areas — the ability to adapt modern product to what we need for the future in housing and building a healthier housing market is amazing," Stuart Miller, chairman and co-CEO of Lennar, said in a statement to CNBC.

Building climate-resistant homes is important as temperatures continue to rise and the planet experiences more and more extreme weather events like floods, storms, and wildfires. Safe housing that can withstand extreme weather protects lives and livelihoods and reduces damage caused by catastrophic events. Additionally, installing solar power can help ensure the lights stay on during grid power outages and also reduces the amount of pollution created by the home's energy use.

Using 3D technology to build homes also minimizes waste and reduces the need for extensive on-site machinery and equipment, which reduces the amount of harmful pollution produced during the building process.

