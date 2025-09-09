US firm announces game-changing plans to build affordable 3D-printed homes: 'Allows for faster builds'

Homeownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for many adults in America, with the number of first-time homebuyers in 2024 down about 65% from what it was two decades ago.

Icon, an innovative 3D printing real estate firm, is merging next-gen technology with construction to address the global housing crisis. 3D-constructed homes in the Austin, Texas, area could cut down on real estate construction times while building efficient and resilient homes.

The Wolf Ranch suburbs of Austin, Texas, became home to 100 3D-printed homes that were finished last year. Icon has plans to build an additional three homes to add to this community as a part of the Mueller Affordable Homes Program, New Atlas reported.

These new homes will enter the market at a starting rate of $195,000, which is significantly cheaper than nearby 3D-printed homes, which start at $350,000.

Each of these new 3D-printed homes will measure 651 square feet, featuring two levels.

The shell of the home, as well as the lower layer, is 3D-printed, creating unique walls that keep the home's internal temperatures steady, even through the warmer and colder months. Upgrading your heating and cooling system to heat pumps can also help efficiently regulate the home's internal temperatures.

Per New Atlas, the 3D-printed portion is also built to resist water, mold, termites, and fire.

Human builders will finish building the upper layer with timber, merging innovative tech with traditional building to fast-track home project timelines.

Not only are these new 3D-printed homes more affordable for lower-income families to access, but they are also built to be highly efficient, as well as a hardened home.

Regulated internal temperatures help lower the home's energy usage, reducing heat-trapping gas pollution and ultimately lowering the household's energy bills. Designed to be resistant to natural dangers like water or fire, these 3D-printed homes can also better withstand extreme weather events like wildfire or flooding, which have become more frequent and intense due to rising global temperatures.

"Designed and engineered for precision, speed and resiliency, the advanced technology allows for faster builds and, consequently, more schedule predictability," an Icon press release read, per New Atlas.

