Former 'MythBusters' host shares video of incredibly massive 3D printer: 'I find the process fascinating'

Affordable and sustainable housing for the future is a major issue in the U.S. that some tech companies have been tackling.

In Texas, the 3D-printed construction industry is booming, thanks in part to printing labs in Austin.

At Print Land, a lab run by tech company ICON, more than 200 structures have already been printed that adhere to legal building codes, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Adam Savage, a former host of the "MythBusters" TV show, toured Print Land and filmed a behind-the-scenes look at the lab for his popular YouTube channel (@tested).

The massive printers work in layers and can construct homes from a custom concrete mixture in as little as 24 hours. Savage watched them at work and discussed his admiration for 3D printers, sharing that he uses them at home.

"I actually like sitting watching my 3D printers at home go, I find the process fascinating," he said in the YouTube video. "I find this even more mesmerizing, watching the concrete slowly come out of this thing, layer after layer."

ICON's current system is called the Vulcan, but it already has the next generation, Phoenix, in the works. It's set to offer a faster setup, better mobility, and a wider range of possible structures, like multi-story homes.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the construction industry produces 37% of global pollution.

However, 3D printing can minimize the negative environmental impact of construction by reducing building time and using less heavy machinery.

It's also a lot cheaper than standard construction methods, which can make home ownership possible for low-income families.

Current 3D-printed homes have more of a cookie-cutter and homogenous look, but as the technology improves, it will allow for more complex and unique designs.

Other companies like HiveASMBLD are also supplying Texas with 3D-printed houses that have a sustainable edge. In the Marfa arts community, HiveASMBLD and Lumen Villas are hoping to solve the town's affordable housing crisis, according to MRT.

The small development of 3D-printed homes in Marfa will be made with eco-friendly materials and feature energy-efficient systems.

"We're focused on building high-quality homes that will last," said Ethan Wong, inventor and co-CEO of HiveASMBLD, per MRT.

"Our designs are built to withstand harsh weather, reduce maintenance costs, and perform sustainably for decades."

