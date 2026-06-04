Man faces multiple charges after 27 live dogs, one dead animal are found at upstate New York home

James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society described its need as an "urgent plea for help" in a Facebook post.

A troubling case in upstate New York is drawing attention after authorities said they found 27 live dogs and at least one dead animal at a Johnstown home, leading to a lengthy list of charges against the resident.

The discovery also prompted an urgent response from local shelters, which are now caring for the rescued dogs.

What's happening?

WRGB reported that the Fulton County Sheriff's Dispatch Center received a report that six to seven dogs were loose near a residence and had wandered onto County Highway 122 in Johnstown.

When deputies arrived, they saw dogs running back and forth across the road and noticed more animals at the home.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant and found 27 live dogs and at least one deceased dog on the property.

WRGB reported that William J. Masten, 41, of Johnstown, was arrested and charged with 27 counts of failure to provide sustenance for animals, along with disposal of dead animals, second-degree criminal nuisance, and creating a hazardous or physically offensive condition.

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Ayres Animal Shelter, James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society, the Fulton County Regional SPCA, the Town Code Officer, and the Town of Johnstown Animal Control Officer provided assistance. The rescued animals are now being housed at those facilities.

What are people saying?

James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society described its need as an "urgent plea for help" in a Facebook post after taking in 16 of the 27 rescued dogs.

The post quickly received over 200 comments in a heartwarming display of community resilience and support. Dozens of locals offered donations and physical assistance at the shelter if needed.

According to WRGB, Masten is expected to appear in the Town of Johnstown Court at a later date.

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