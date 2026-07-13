Home runs on 26-kW generator after conduit is cut, and 1-second flickers spark OLED fears

That led to a practical concern about whether it was safe to operate their high-value devices.

After damage from an excavator knocked out an electric conduit, a homeowner relying on a 26-kilowatt natural gas generator noticed an ongoing problem: flickering lights each hour.

That led to a practical concern about whether it was safe to operate their high-value devices.

What happened?

The homeowner described a repeated blip in power impacting their lights but not their electronics, writing in Reddit's r/Generator, "Every few hours our lights will go off for 1 second then go back on but computer and other electrical appliances seem to be untouched."

"Now is it safe to use things like oled monitor during this period?" they asked.

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Other Reddit users tried to help the homeowner diagnose the problem. One wondered whether refrigerator and freezer systems were to blame, while another shot down that notion.

"He's got a 26KW the odds of the freezer being the one that causes the lights to do that is pretty small. It's summer it's hot. It's the AC," they asserted.

Why does it matter?

An OLED monitor can be expensive, and other connected gear can be just as costly to replace if something goes wrong.

A whole-home generator can be a lifesaver during an outage, but it can also bring ongoing fuel costs, maintenance, and questions about how smooth the power really is. If a household is relying on a generator for an extended period, even brief recurring blips can become a real quality-of-life issue.

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Backup systems help people avoid spoiled food, work interruptions, and emergency hotel stays, but they do not necessarily lower monthly energy bills the way other home-energy upgrades can.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially for households trying to avoid high utility bills and costly outage workarounds.

Homeowners can use EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates, and EnergySage also lets shoppers compare quotes from installers in one place.

What can I do?

If you are dealing with flickers on generator power, one practical step is to put sensitive electronics on a quality surge protector or an uninterruptible power supply, which can help bridge brief interruptions.

A licensed electrician or generator technician can also inspect the transfer equipment, settings, and load balance if the issue keeps happening.

For households thinking longer term, adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. You can explore EnergySage for free information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage's free services, including its solar map, can also help homeowners make smarter solar decisions before they sign a contract. Together, these resources can help shoppers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

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