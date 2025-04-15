  • Home Home

Tesla owner shares honest review after picking up new model: 'Anything you do with a car is always a compromise'

"[It] may even need a little bit of adjustment."

by Zachary Craley
"[It] may even need a little bit of adjustment."

Photo Credit: YouTube

A Colorado Tesla owner shared their honest opinion after being among the first to receive a 2025 Launch Edition Model Y

Tesla is dealing with one of the worst stretches in company history as almost all headlines have been bad in recent months, with sales and the stock price both slumping, and the company is no doubt searching for a win. The update to the Model Y, a mid-size SUV, may not turn the tide on its own, but it may help the company attract customers.

The EV, first released in 2020, launched a new model codenamed "Juniper." The design features smoother front styling and a new light bar that runs along the frunk. SupercarBlondie reported on a Colorado resident who became one of the first to drive home in the refreshed Model Y.

The video posted by Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) showed the excited owner taking delivery of his Quicksilver Model Y. 

After a quick walk around the vehicle, they noted an alignment issue on the rear passenger-side door. "[It] may even need a little bit of adjustment," they said in the video. Overall, they were impressed by the stylish design, quiet drive, and pre-calibrated self-driving capabilities. "Anything you do with a car is always a compromise, and I think they nailed the compromise here," they said. 

The EV was redesigned with efficiency in mind. The new Model Y boasts improved range and performance, with an estimated 327-mile range. Perhaps most importantly, the new model costs a lot less, with TopSpeed reporting a Long-Range Edition priced at $48,990 and eligible for the full $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act instant tax credit — something that helps to make going electric accessible for even more drivers. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Some EVs are now even cheaper than some gas-powered cars, thanks to incentives. Drivers can save money on the reduced maintenance costs and, of course, they won't need to buy expensive gas. Most EV drivers charge at home overnight and rarely need to stop to fill up. 

A major advantage of EVs is their positive impact on air quality. EVs result in less air pollution over their lifetime when compared to gas-powered cars. Tailpipe pollution from gas-powered engines releases carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides into the air, which can lead to respiratory issues. By contrast, EV adoption is projected to lead to a drop in asthma attacks

Commenters on the video acknowledged the issues highlighted by the review — and some remarked on the protestors of the Tesla facility seen in the background, as protests have continued outside many of the company's locations — but, overall, objective feedback about the car itself was positive. 

"They need to address the alignment on that rear hatch design which I'm sure they will," wrote one commenter. 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"There may be some build quality that could use tweaking, but again, no other manufacturer offers this experience," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x