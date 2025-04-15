Tesla owner shares honest review after picking up new model: 'Anything you do with a car is always a compromise'

"[It] may even need a little bit of adjustment."

A Colorado Tesla owner shared their honest opinion after being among the first to receive a 2025 Launch Edition Model Y.

Tesla is dealing with one of the worst stretches in company history as almost all headlines have been bad in recent months, with sales and the stock price both slumping, and the company is no doubt searching for a win. The update to the Model Y, a mid-size SUV, may not turn the tide on its own, but it may help the company attract customers.

The EV, first released in 2020, launched a new model codenamed "Juniper." The design features smoother front styling and a new light bar that runs along the frunk. SupercarBlondie reported on a Colorado resident who became one of the first to drive home in the refreshed Model Y.

The video posted by Out of Spec Reviews (@OutofSpecReviews) showed the excited owner taking delivery of his Quicksilver Model Y.

After a quick walk around the vehicle, they noted an alignment issue on the rear passenger-side door. "[It] may even need a little bit of adjustment," they said in the video. Overall, they were impressed by the stylish design, quiet drive, and pre-calibrated self-driving capabilities. "Anything you do with a car is always a compromise, and I think they nailed the compromise here," they said.

The EV was redesigned with efficiency in mind. The new Model Y boasts improved range and performance, with an estimated 327-mile range. Perhaps most importantly, the new model costs a lot less, with TopSpeed reporting a Long-Range Edition priced at $48,990 and eligible for the full $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act instant tax credit — something that helps to make going electric accessible for even more drivers.

Some EVs are now even cheaper than some gas-powered cars, thanks to incentives. Drivers can save money on the reduced maintenance costs and, of course, they won't need to buy expensive gas. Most EV drivers charge at home overnight and rarely need to stop to fill up.

A major advantage of EVs is their positive impact on air quality. EVs result in less air pollution over their lifetime when compared to gas-powered cars. Tailpipe pollution from gas-powered engines releases carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides into the air, which can lead to respiratory issues. By contrast, EV adoption is projected to lead to a drop in asthma attacks.

Commenters on the video acknowledged the issues highlighted by the review — and some remarked on the protestors of the Tesla facility seen in the background, as protests have continued outside many of the company's locations — but, overall, objective feedback about the car itself was positive.

"They need to address the alignment on that rear hatch design which I'm sure they will," wrote one commenter.

"There may be some build quality that could use tweaking, but again, no other manufacturer offers this experience," said another.

