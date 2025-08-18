Car reviewer reveals head-turning Chinese EV set to rival the new Volkswagen van: 'You never see anything like that'

The Zeekr Mix is an EV luxury van that's getting a lot of buzz online.

CarsGuide (@carsguide), Australia's top auto website, reviewed the Zeekr Mix and had some impressive things to say about it.

The car reviewer said the Zeekr Mix could be a competitor for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, praising its massive frameless aperture.

"You never see anything like that on any rival vehicle," he said.

The reviewer showed how much space the Zeekr Mix has inside, as well as its ample storage, touchscreen, and removable lamp.

It was explained that the Zeekr Mix is currently left-hand-drive only. But by 2026 or later, the EV van could make its way to Australia.



This CarsGuide review is helpful because it demonstrates another excellent EV van that may be an option for drivers worldwide.

Additional EV brands and models available mean more choices for consumers when they want to ditch their gas-powered, pollution-heavy cars and drive more sustainably.

Chinese brands like Zeekr have been gaining significant traction in the EV market lately. Others making waves include Skywell and BYD. Collectively, they are leading the way with affordable and attractive electric vehicles with excellent charge distances and high-tech features.

Simultaneously, China is on track to become the world's largest EV market.

No matter which brand you choose, driving an EV is one of the best things you can do to save money on vehicle ownership without damaging the planet. When you swap a gas-powered car for an EV, you reduce heat-trapping air pollution in your community and don't have to spend money on gas and traditional maintenance costs.

If the Zeekr EV van has caught your attention, you can learn more about it in this Inside EVs article.

"It's perfect," one YouTube user commented on the CarsGuide video.

"To me, above all, the Mix shows the kind of innovative thinking that is going on in China," someone else wrote.

