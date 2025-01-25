Concerned content creator exposes Zara as the 'biggest catfish' to shoppers: 'We should be livid'

If you're looking to beat the winter blues by shopping for clothes, one fashion expert urges you not to do it at Zara.

What's happening?

Mindful clothing consumer and advocate Andrea Cheong (@andreacheong_) posted a video on TikTok criticizing the brand for using cheap materials and shoddy craftsmanship all while charging high prices.

"It's another year of Zara being the biggest catfish ever," she begins, showcasing a screenshot of a long faux-fur coat. While it looks decent in the photos, she explains, when you look at the fabric in person, it's easy to see "that sheen that gives it away that it is plastic."

She points out the £139 price tag — about $170 — and asks, "Would you pay that for a plastic robe, let alone wear one out?"

One commenter chimed in, saying "139 is actually a joke for a microfibre bath robe in the colour of the Thames river." Another called the quality of the pieces "laughably bad."

Showcasing two other examples, Andrea calls out the first fabric as "horrendous" with terrible texture and longevity. "Worst of all, when we actually look at the composition, there's only 8% wool," she points out. "Having so many different mixes … means it won't wear or wash well and it will shed microfibers."

"This is machine-made and so clumsily done," she says, demonstrating the loose, sloppy stitches of the other piece.

Why is cheap clothing so harmful?

As Andrea points out, the rise of cheaply made clothing — also known as fast fashion — is harmful on a number of levels.

From an environmental standpoint, the fast fashion industry consumes an exorbitant amount of natural resources, from energy to water. And beyond that, it contributes to an excessive consumerist mindset.

The average person wears a piece of clothing only seven times before tossing it, according to sustainable clothing collective Project Cece. This means that nearly 20 million tons of clothing and textile waste are thrown away each year, and then they degrade and release chemicals and microplastics into the environment.

"Plastic, plastic, plastic. All this s*** is made from oil, contains hormone-disrupting chemicals & sheds microplastics into the air & ocean," one person commented. "Then they charge us a bunch for it. We should be livid."

Another agreed, saying, "What a waste of resources to make those clothes."

What are alternative options?

When it comes to sustainably made clothing, there are certainly options available — though they can come with steeper price tags.

Fortunately, for budget-conscious shoppers who don't want to put their money into the polluting fast fashion industry, there are more ways than ever to find affordable secondhand goods — and strategies for shopping smarter to avoid buying too much, including the slow fashion movement, explained here by Good on You.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



