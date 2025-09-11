Shopper shares photo of frustrating experience with online order: 'I feel this'

A Reddit user's attempt to reduce plastic waste backfired when their eco-friendly makeup arrived in excessive packaging.

What happened?

The shopper shared their frustration with Reddit's r/PlasticFreeLiving community after ordering refillable powder and eyeliner from Zao, a company that markets bamboo-packaged cosmetics.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite choosing products to avoid plastic, the shopper found that the Turkish retailer wrapped the items in four layers of bubble wrap. The delivery company then added two plastic bags.

"Even buying regular plastic products from Sephora or a drugstore would have been less wasteful than this. So stupid," they wrote.

One commenter noted: "I feel this. I saw organic green beans being sold in a plastic bag the other day. Like I'm pretty sure the Venn diagram of people who want to buy organic and the people who want to avoid disposable plastic wrappers is a circle."

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

Overpackaging creates headaches for consumers. You're stuck dealing with mountains of waste material that take up space and require proper disposal, which falls on your shoulders even though you had no say in how your order was packaged.

When you choose eco-friendly options, receiving them in excessive plastic packaging feels like a bait-and-switch that wastes both your money and effort.

The financial impact adds insult to injury. Companies often pass packaging costs onto consumers through higher prices, meaning you're paying extra for waste you never wanted.

Those who seek sustainable alternatives already pay premium prices for eco-friendly products, only to receive them in packaging that contradicts their choices.

Is Zao doing anything about this?

Zao emphasizes sustainability through refillable bamboo packaging and says most of its product line is plastic-free.

The company states bamboo packaging helps "produce less waste, use less plastic, and consume less energy."

This incident suggests a disconnect between Zao's goals and how retailers handle its products. While the company controls its own packaging, third-party sellers and delivery services may not share those priorities.

What can I do to help reduce packaging waste?

Contact companies when you receive overpackaged items. Many businesses are unaware of how their products reach customers, especially when third-party sellers handle distribution.

Request minimal packaging in the order notes. While they're not always honored, many retailers offer packaging preferences that let you opt for less protective materials when you're willing to accept that trade-off.

Support local stores where you can see packaging firsthand. Buying in person eliminates shipping materials and lets you bring your own reusable bags.

Choose retailers that guarantee plastic-free shipping. Some companies advertise their commitment to sustainable packaging throughout the delivery process — not just for the product itself.

Share your experiences on social media. Companies pay attention when packaging complaints go public, and your feedback helps other eco-conscious shoppers make informed decisions.

