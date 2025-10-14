More than 700 young people gather to pledge action on worsening crisis: 'We will take measurable steps'

In Kenya, more than 700 young environmental activists from schools, NGOs, and religious groups gathered for two days to discuss how their ecological and social values will help them guide important climate work.

The annual convention, organized by The Laudato Si Movement and Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation- Franciscans Africa and held September 19-20 at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, closed with a signed pledge to commit to promoting peace, renewable energy, and ecological care, according to ACI Africa.

"We will take measurable steps to reduce the carbon footprint of our institutions, organizations, and communities," they said in the pledge.

The interfaith youth statement laid out the ways they plan to follow through: use energy-efficient tech, minimize waste, advocate for clean energy, and collaborate with governments, communities, and the private sector, according to the report.

The group also affirmed its alignment with the Paris Agreement and committed to supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals 7 (Affordable Clean Energy), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land). They emphasized that climate justice must include recognizing and raising awareness of the marginalized communities most affected by environmental degradation.

"We recognize that climate justice is central to peace and equality, and we will advocate for policies that reflect these principles," they added in their statement.

This event in Nairobi reflects the wave of youth-led climate work as global temperatures continue to rise, making some places "too hot to live," according to NASA.

That's why it's important that in cities around the world, grants are given to young people to lead projects like tree planting, waste reduction, and community education. Another young activist created a plastic currency kiosk in 2024 where people could bring their plastic waste in exchange for rice or school supplies.

The Kenyan youth activists' pledge is indicative of how faith and community can shape action. They emphasized in their pledge that they are inspired by their faith, tradition, and values to reduce their carbon footprint.

The youth are organizing at different scales in different places, all with the same intent of turning concern into action, knowing that meaningful change starts locally.

"We affirm our commitment to this pledge and will strive to take meaningful, impactful actions in our respective spheres of influence to promote renewable energy and environmental sustainability," they said.

