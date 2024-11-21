12-year-old girl opens shop that treats trash as currency: 'I believe young or old, we can do small things that can make a big difference'

The project is gaining attention across India, with schools nationwide reaching out to bring the kiosk to their campuses.

Meet Licypriya Kangujam, a young climate champion from New Delhi who's turning plastic pollution into opportunity one bottle at a time, according to the National News.

"I don't want Mother Nature to be treated poorly by big polluters, big leaders and politicians," said the passionate 12-year-old, who is taking matters into her own hands with an innovative solution.

Her brainchild, the Plastic Money Shop at her school, transforms single-use plastic items into everyday essentials. The concept is simple: Bring in plastic waste, walk out with rice, school supplies, or even plant saplings.

One kilogram (2.2 pounds) of plastic gets you a two-kilogram (4.4-pound) bag of rice, while a single plastic bottle can earn you a pencil or eraser. The solar-powered kiosk accepts everything from bottles and bags to plates and straws.

But Kangujam isn't just collecting trash. She's creating a circular economy. The plastic waste gets a second life as floor tiles, school benches, and desks through partnerships with recycling companies in Rajasthan. She then donates these items to schools or sells them to fund more supplies for her shop.

She's tackling two problems at once: plastic pollution and access to essential items. With about a million plastic bottles used globally every minute, innovative solutions like this could help communities worldwide.

The project is gaining attention across India, with schools nationwide reaching out to bring the kiosk to their campuses. Her work recently earned her the International Young Eco-Hero Award from Action for Nature, recognizing her creative approach to environmental action.

Looking ahead, Kangujam dreams of taking her concept global and inspiring other young people to start similar initiatives in their communities. She's also advocating for climate education in schools and encouraging students to plant trees.

"My main message is, bring me plastic you will use only once and in return I will give you something you can use many times," said Kangujam. "I believe young or old, we can do small things that can make a big difference."

Want to help fight plastic pollution in your community? Consider starting a similar exchange program at your local school or community center. Small actions, multiplied across many people, create lasting change for our planet.

