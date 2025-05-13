Minor league baseball team revolutionizes their stadium with game-changing partnership: 'We're excited to make it a reality'

"The idea of the partnership has been simmering for several years."

The York Revolution might be a minor league baseball squad, but its latest partnership should be the envy of even the mightiest teams in the big leagues.

The York Daily Record reported on the Atlantic League team's new initiative with CRDC Global that will recycle all of WellSpan Park's plastic waste and turn it into RESIN8, a building material. That material will then become part of the concrete and asphalt mixture for the upcoming Ballpark Commons development.

That project will be a 20,000 square-foot hospitality and office space next to the Revolution's ballpark. It is expected to feature restaurants and other attractions for fans, per the York Daily Record. In an Atlantic League press release last month, the Revolution declared the circular approach with waste plastic as the "first of its kind" in the United States.

"The idea of the partnership has been simmering for several years, and now we're excited to make it a reality," said Revolution president Ben Shipley.

CRDC Global's innovative RESIN8 solution won the International Olympic Committee's inaugural Climate Action Award for a similar project during the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

The ease of CRDC's approach got a "great reaction" from fans during a 10-game experiment in 2024, noted Revolution Vice Chairman Eric Menzer.

"The ability to say, 'We'll take all the plastic' is what really makes this work in a ballpark environment," Menzer explained. "Not all plastic — like clamshell containers for salads — could be accepted in a typical recycling program, but this makes it simple."

While plastic waste is a mounting problem, this initiative is an encouraging way to optimize recycling. Another way to contend with plastic is simply using less of it. In a sporting context, Chicago's United Center has shifted to aluminum bottles.

The Paris Olympics tried to phase out single-use plastics, but the Games and Coca-Cola experienced backlash after critics said they fell short.

Plastic that is not properly recycled can end up in planet-heating landfills, release problematic microplastics, and take centuries to break down. For that reason, it's heartening to see the plastic from WellSpan Park not going to waste.

"Plastic waste is an international problem, but with the right tools we can solve it together," declared CRDC North America president Ross Gibby. "We're excited to work alongside the Revs and Revs fans to bring home a real solution for plastic waste starting right here in York."

