Music festival attendee shares photo of massive yacht in bay: 'I wonder what billionaire is hanging around'

"It would be a shame if something happened to it."

A festivalgoer on the r/RhodeIsland subreddit spotted a massive yacht in Fort Adams Bay. The post was filled with users wondering who it belonged to and why anyone would need a boat that size.

"I went to Newport Folk Festival today," the OP said. "There was this massive yacht in the bay, and I wonder what billionaire is hanging around."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the image, there is a much smaller boat that is dwarfed by the yacht.

Megayachts are bad for the environment for a laundry list of reasons. First, the amount of fuel it takes to operate a ship of this size reaches hundreds or even thousands of liters per hour.

The carbon pollution that results from this fuel consumption contributes significantly to the planet-warming gases in the atmosphere that are accelerating changes to the climate. In addition to carbon dioxide, the engines release nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, which also pollute the air and can affect human health.

Fuel and oil spills are also common with megayachts and other ships. Leaks and sewage discharge can damage or kill surrounding marine life.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The noise pollution these vessels create is another top concern for environmentalists. Megayachts generate substantial sound from their engines and generators, disrupting whale and dolphin communication as well as navigation for the mammals and other marine life.

Building a megayacht also requires large quantities of steel, fiberglass, and wood, which are often sourced in unsustainable ways.

Many users came to the conclusion that Roger Penske was the owner of the yacht.

"If Roger Penske can afford this yacht, he can afford to give my boyfriend a raise," one commented.

"It would be a shame if something happened to it," another said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



