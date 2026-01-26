Resident reveals concerning trend among ultra-wealthy in popular marina: 'That's tragic'

Have you ever taken a stroll to your local marina to take in the fresh air and admire the assortment of watercraft that are docked? It can be a fun way to get some exercise while also imagining yourself traveling around in some of the most expensive superyachts.

But for one Reddit user, they couldn't help but question why many of the yachts at their nearest marina seemed to go untouched for long periods. They took to the r/boating subreddit in search of answers and to spark a debate.

"I fully admit I could be wrong, but in my marina there are so many nice [yachts] that I never see anyone on," the Redditor wrote. "Since you're paying for the Slip, the insurance, and the maintenance, I figured you might as well use it, no?"

Depending on the location, owning a yacht can come with various costs that can add up over time. Docking a yacht for just one year can range from a few thousand dollars for smaller boats in less expensive areas to tens of thousands for large yachts in prime locations such as the French Riviera.

But as some in the comments section noted, it's worth looking more closely at the types of people who own yachts.

"If you can legitimately afford one, you are probably a very busy person and the cost doesn't bother you," one commenter wrote.

"It's like asking why are there so many empty vacation homes in tourist destinations. Rich people want their home available when they want it; and don't care if it sits empty when they aren't there," a second user quipped.

For superyacht owners like Jeff Bezos, the yearly upkeep costs of their uber-luxurious ships can easily run into the millions. But when you're one of the wealthiest people on the planet, those millions might just seem like a drop in the bucket.

For larger superyachts that do occasionally venture out, they can become major contributors to waste production. And even when they are stationary, generators on these ships sometimes run constantly, consuming vast amounts of diesel and producing significant air and water pollution.

Regardless of how expensive a boat is, a third commenter couldn't help but feel bad for the vessel itself.

"I hate to see nice boats sit unused and neglected. That's tragic and they typically make for terrible purchases," they vented.

