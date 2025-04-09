Onlooker sparks debate after making jaw-dropping sighting on the deck of massive yacht: 'No, just absolutely no'

"That is the definition of conspicuous consumption."

A Redditor posted a picture of a private yacht docked in Palm Beach, Florida. The vessel had another large yacht stored on board, as well as another utility boat.

One commenter shared their sentiments: "No, just absolutely no."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many commenters poked fun at the blatant over-consumption and theorized about why any person would need a second yacht.

One concern about the uber-wealthy using massive luxury vessels such as yachts and jets is that these giant vehicles use large amounts of dirty energy.

Human use of these fuels to power vehicles creates air pollution that causes human health concerns and contributes to the warming of the planet. People who are concerned about the state of the environment notice the unnecessary consumption of energy by large luxury vehicles and infer that the owners have little to no concern for the negative effect they have on the planet.

Luxury taxes on extreme purchases are imposed in an attempt to discourage people from purchasing high-polluting vehicles and encourage them to consider more environmentally-friendly options instead. Those who can afford these luxury vehicles may not be concerned with the additional cost, however.

Canada has imposed a 10% luxury tax on the sale and import of luxury aircraft, boats, and cars.

Yachts powered by solar panels or by electricity may help decrease the air pollution produced by luxury vehicles but can be even more expensive than their pricey fuel-burning counterparts.

For those of us with more humble means, purchasing EVs rather than gas-powered cars, carpooling, and using public transportation are ways to reduce the amount of air pollution we are producing due to transportation.

The Reddit users commenting on the photo of the nesting yachts were outraged about the blatant luxury and disregard for the environmental impact.

"That is the definition of conspicuous consumption," one person commented.

In response to one Redditor's concern about practicality, one commenter said, "Frankly the person who owns super yachts doesn't have practicality in mind."

Another simply noted, "Greed."

