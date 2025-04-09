  • Business Business

Onlooker sparks debate after making jaw-dropping sighting on the deck of massive yacht: 'No, just absolutely no'

"That is the definition of conspicuous consumption."

by Kristen Carr
"That is the definition of conspicuous consumption."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor posted a picture of a private yacht docked in Palm Beach, Florida. The vessel had another large yacht stored on board, as well as another utility boat. 

One commenter shared their sentiments: "No, just absolutely no."

"That is the definition of conspicuous consumption."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Many commenters poked fun at the blatant over-consumption and theorized about why any person would need a second yacht. 

One concern about the uber-wealthy using massive luxury vessels such as yachts and jets is that these giant vehicles use large amounts of dirty energy.

Human use of these fuels to power vehicles creates air pollution that causes human health concerns and contributes to the warming of the planet. People who are concerned about the state of the environment notice the unnecessary consumption of energy by large luxury vehicles and infer that the owners have little to no concern for the negative effect they have on the planet.

Luxury taxes on extreme purchases are imposed in an attempt to discourage people from purchasing high-polluting vehicles and encourage them to consider more environmentally-friendly options instead. Those who can afford these luxury vehicles may not be concerned with the additional cost, however.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Canada has imposed a 10% luxury tax on the sale and import of luxury aircraft, boats, and cars.

Yachts powered by solar panels or by electricity may help decrease the air pollution produced by luxury vehicles but can be even more expensive than their pricey fuel-burning counterparts. 

For those of us with more humble means, purchasing EVs rather than gas-powered cars, carpooling, and using public transportation are ways to reduce the amount of air pollution we are producing due to transportation. 

The Reddit users commenting on the photo of the nesting yachts were outraged about the blatant luxury and disregard for the environmental impact.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"That is the definition of conspicuous consumption," one person commented.

In response to one Redditor's concern about practicality, one commenter said, "Frankly the person who owns super yachts doesn't have practicality in mind."

Another simply noted, "Greed."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x