Onlooker captures video of multimillion dollar yacht crashing into bridge: 'That sounded expensive'

While some luxury yachts aren't very easy on the eyes, yacht crashes definitely aren't easy on the ears.

In r/ThatLookedExpensive, a Reddit user shared a video of the private yacht Galactica crashing into a bridge.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed doesn't appear.)

As one commenter put it, "More like that sounded expensive."

The video features multiple people moving around Galactica and several unsavory metal scraping sounds.

A photo in the SuperYacht Times showed a different angle of Galactica as a boat towed it after the incident. According to the outlet, Galactica crashed into the Heusdense brug, or bridge, in the Netherlands. Just a few days before the crash, the yacht was heading to Dutch waters for performance trials.

In the last update on the yacht, Luxurylaunches stated that Galactica, now known as Genesis, has been without its owner for some time. Russian billionaire Vagit Alekperov, whom the U.K. sanctioned in 2023, has seemingly abandoned his ship.

Alekperov is also involved in the oil industry. As of 2023, Luxurylaunches noted that he had a 28.3% share in Lukoil, Russia's largest oil company. Lukoil produces about 2% of the world's oil.

No matter what angle you view it from, Alekperov's behavior is on the wasteful side. When luxury yachts sit in harbors for years on end, like the Amadea in San Diego, they can cost millions of dollars to maintain. And the oil that Alekperov is financing is just one kind of dirty energy that creates air pollution and health issues for many people.

Nevertheless, people still made light of the situation in the comments of the Reddit video.

"A few tons of Vaseline should've let it slip thru," one person said.

Another joked, "Now it's a battle-scarred Galactica."

A third commenter wrote, "There's something glorious about having rich peoples days ruined."

